Papi Grande’s 4276 Maple Rd

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Papi's Famous Queso Dip
Chimichanga

TACO CART

Arabe

$4.50

grilled fajita chicken, cucumber, pico de gallo, diosa verde dressing, flour tortilla

gringo

$4.00

TACO BEEF ON SHREDDED QUESO BLANCO, LETTUCE, CHIPOTLE RANCH, FLOUR TORTILLA

cancun shrimp/fish

$6.00

sauteed shrimp or amberjack yellowtail, pineapple mango salsa, avocado, mojo sauce, flour tortilla

tropical bang bang shrimp

$6.00

BEER BATTERED SHRIMP TOSSED IN BANG-BANG SAUCE, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, TROPICAL CREMA, FLOUR TORTILLA

stinger

$6.00

HOT CHICKEN TENDER, CARNE ASADA, QUESO, LETTUCE, FLOUR TORTILLA

El Smoky Vegano

$6.00

plant based taco "meat" in smoky viaigrette, mango fire roasted pineapple salsa, pepper adn onion blend, avocado, corn tortilla

carnitas

$5.00

PORK CARNITAS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA VERDE, CRUMBLED WON TON, CORN TORTILLA

General Tso's

$5.50

Chicken in General Tso's Sauce, Fried Rice and Green Onion

Buffalo Bison Dip

$5.50

Potato Chip Crusted Chicken, White American Cheese, Pico de Gallo Green Onion with Spicy Bison Dip

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese Taco

$5.50

Our famous Queso Mac n Cheese, paired with Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork and topped with bread crumbs

Fiesta Veggie

$5.50

Black Bean and Corn Medley, Cilantro Lime Rice, Pico de Gallo and Cotija Cheese finished with Chipotle Mayo

Pittsburgh

$5.50

Grilled Carne Asada, Cajun tossed French Fires, Lettuce and Cheddar Cheese drizzled with Honey Mustard BBQ sauce

Birria

$6.00

taco nashville hot

$6.00

chicken tender, nashville hot sauce, cabbage, pickle, flour tortilla

chix finger taco

$6.00

chipotle bbq chicken tender, lettuce, tomato, cojita cheese, flour tortilla

Hibachi

$6.00

Felipe

$5.50

Hermano

$5.50

Chipotle chicken bacon ranch taco

$5.50

Chicken Fajita Taco

$5.00

philly cheese steak

$6.00

APPETIZERS

Brussel Sprouts

$9.99

CRISPY-FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS IN SMOKY ORANGE VINAIGRETTE, WITH A SIDE OF BANG-BANG SAUCE

Chips & salsa

$2.99

HOUSEMADE SALSA, WARM TORTILLA CHIPS

Guacamole and chips

$9.99

MASHED AVOCADO, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, ONION, CILANTRO, LIME

Papi's Famous Queso Dip

$9.99

OUR FAMOUS MELTED QUESO BLANCO DIP, BACON 1/ GROUND BEEF 2/ CARNE ASADA 4

Birria Egg Rolls

$9.99

WON TON STUFFED WITH CHORIZO, SHREDDED QUESO BLANCO, BLACK BEAN & CORN MEDLEY, SIDE OF QUESO AND ENCHILADA RED SAUCE

Beef Papi's Nachos

$15.99

MOUNTAIN OF WON TON CHIPS, QUESO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, BLACK OLIVES, SOUR CREAM, BEEF OR CHICKEN

Birria Nachos

$16.99

Mamis Nachos

$15.99

Primos Poutine

$9.99

FRENCH FRIES, GROUND BEEF, QUESO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CREMA

kicked up queso

$9.99

flight of amigos

$11.99

street corn dip

$9.99

grilled corn cobb

$4.99

nashville hot cauli

$9.99

Quart guac

$23.99

Quart salsa

$14.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.99

Chicken Enchilada Soup

$5.99

Quart Queso

$25.00

Entrees

Chimichanga

$16.99

CRISPY FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA WITH MELTED CHEESE & CHICKEN OR BEEF, SMOTHERED IN QUESO, WITH SHREDDED CHEESE AND PICO DE GALLO

Enchilada

$15.99

4 OVEN BAKED BEEF & CHEESE ENCHILADAS IN CORN SHELLS, WITH ENCHILADA RED SAUCE & SHREDDED CHEESE, TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, SERVED WITH GUAC & SOUR CREAM

Burrito Grande

$15.99

FLOUR TORTILLA LOADED WITH SPANISH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHICKEN OR TACO BEEF, SIDE OF SOUR CREAM & GUACAMOLE

Quesadilla

$14.99

GRILLED FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, PEPPERS & ONIONS, CHICKEN, TACO BEEF OR VEGETARIAN

Tres Tacos

$14.99

3 TACOS YOUR WAY. FLOUR TORTILLA OR HARD CORN, YOUR CHOICE OF SHREDDED CHICKEN OR BEEF, SERVED WITH LETTUCE, SHREDDED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO & SOUR CREAM

Sizzling Fajita

$18.99

A HOT CAST IRON PAN SERVED SIZZLING WITH A BED OF SAUTÉED PEPPERS & ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN IN FAJITA SAUCE. SERVED WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO AND FLOUR TORTILLAS

marg carne asada

$19.99

SIDES

Mexican rice

$2.00

Refried beans

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

cali rice

$3.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$3.00

SIDE QUESO

$3.00

Salsa

$2.00

Steak

$5.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Tortilla shells

$1.50

DESSERT

Churros

$6.00

FRIED-DOUGH PASTRY COATED IN CINNAMON SUGAR COVERED IN A CHOCOLATE DRIZZLE SERVED WITH WHIPPED CREAM

Fried Ice cream

$6.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM COVERED IN A CINNAMON SUGAR CEREAL COATING DEEP FRIED. COVERED IN A CARAMEL & CHOCOLATE DRIZZLE SERVED WITH WHIPPED CREAM

apple empanada

$6.00

SALAD

South Of The Border Cobb Salad

$12.99

chopped romaine, fajita chicken, shredded queso blanco, black beans, corn, avocado, pico de gallo, cucumber, sliced egg, chipotle ranch

baja bowl

$9.99

taco salad

$12.99

LITTLE AMIGOS

Taco With Rice

$7.99

CHOICE OF TACO BEEF OR CHICKEN

Niños Nachos

$7.99

SERVED WITH TACO BEEF, QUESO, LETTUCE AND SOUR CREAM

Mac & Queso

$7.99

PASTA SHELLS SMOUTHERED IN OUR FAMOUS QUESO

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.99

taco in a bag

$7.99

Happy hour 4-7 M-F

Nooners

$30.00

Lime Marg

$6.00

Well Drinks

$3.50

16 Oz Pacifico

$4.00

16 oz modelo

$4.00

16 oz corona premier

$4.00

16 oz dos amber

$4.00

Happy hour food

Beef papis

$6.99

Chix papis

$6.99

To-Go Margs

Single margarita

$8.99

Quart Margarita

$25.00

Marg Gallon

$69.00

Enchilada Pack

Feeds 5. 6 beef enchiladas in red sauce, 6 beef enchiladas in green sauce. served with lettuce, 12oz Spanish rice and an order of our famous chips and queso.

Enchilada Pack

$60.00

Taco Box

Feeds 5. 5 beef tacos and 5 shredded chicken tacos stuffed with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with 12oz Spanish rice and an order of our famous chips and queso

Taco Box

$50.00

Quesadilla Pack

Feeds 6. 3 beef quesadillas and 3 shredded chicken quesadillas stuffed with peppers, onions and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream, 12oz Spanish rice and an order of our famous chips and queso

Quesadilla Pack

$90.00

Appetizer Pack

Papis Nachos(chicken or beef) birria egg rolls, 2 orders of chips and queso, served with 12oz of Spanish rice

Appetizer Pack

$45.00

Fajita Platter

Steak and chicken fajitas (equal to 4 orders) served on sauteed peppers and onions with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and soft flour shells. Served with 12oz Spanish rice and an order of our famous chips and queso

Fajita Platter

$70.00

Cinco Grande Fiesta

5 beef and 5 chicken tacos, 2 beef and 2 shredded chicken quesadillas, Papi's Nachos. Served with 12oz Spanish rice and an order of our famous chips and queso

Cinco Grande Fiesta

$150.00

Birria Box

6 birria tacos, birria egg rolls and birria nachos

Birria Box

$60.00

Dip Box

1 quart of salsa, 1 quart of queso, 1 quart of guacamole, served with corn tortilla chips

Dip Box

$45.00

Specialty Taco Box (10)

Specialty Taco Box (10)

$55.00

Specialty Taco Box (20)

Specialty Taco Box (20)

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned small business here to serve you and your family! We serve classic Mexican dishes as well as some Buffalo inspired Mexican twists.

Website

Location

4276 Maple Rd, Amherst, NY 14226

Directions

Gallery
Papi Grande’s image
Papi Grande’s image
Papi Grande’s image

