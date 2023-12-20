Wingnutz Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1402 Millersport Highway, Williamsville, NY 14221
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Austin's Kitchen - 520 LEE ENTRANCE #306
No Reviews
520 LEE ENTRANCE #306 BUFFALO, NY 14228
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Williamsville
More near Williamsville