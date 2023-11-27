Emperor Dumplings
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
"Meet the culinary visionaries behind Emperor Dumplings: Ko Min Naing and Ma Nyein Nyein, with co-founder Ko Shwe Maung a combined 17 years of mastery in Chinese Dim Sum and cuisine. Their journey to create Buffalo's finest dumpling haven was sparked during their travels to Toronto, Canada, and Rochester, New York State. Inspired by these experiences, they're now bringing their passion for authentic Dim Sum to Buffalo. Joined by co-founder Ko Shwe Moe, their dream of introducing delectable Dim Sum to the city is about to become a reality. Get ready to savor the taste of their inspired journey at Emperor Dumplings."
Location
2309 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY 14150
