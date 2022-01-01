Go
Joanna's Cafe

Come check us out!! We can't wait to serve you!

1420 Merritt Blvd. Suite A

Popular Items

Sausage Egg Cheese$5.35
2 scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, yellow cheddar cheese on your choice of bread.
Cucumber Melon Green Tea$3.25
Smashbrown$9.50
Our Signature Sandwich! All the Things!! Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Hashbrown, Lettuce and Tomato on an Asiago Bagel
Chicken Sausage$7.25
Chicken Sausage, Egg White, Provolone Cheese, Spinach and a House made Honey Chipotle Mayo served on a Pretzel Roll!!
Bacon Egg Cheese$5.35
2 scrambled eggs, yellow cheddar cheese and bacon on your choice of bread
Hashbrown$1.75
Asiago Bagel$1.30
Avocado Toast$6.00
Multigrain Health Bread topped with creamy avocado spread, olive oil, red pepper flakes and grated Parmesan cheese (pictured with Bacon and Over easy egg)
Breakfast Shake$6.50
One Stop Shop! Almond Milk, Banana, Spinach, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal, Antioxidant Powder, Protein Powder and Espresso
Cookie Dough Latte$4.50
1420 Merritt Blvd. Suite A

Dundalk MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
