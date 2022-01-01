Go
With its genuine Olde Time Tavern easy charm, Joey’s Kendal Tavern is ideal for all your family gatherings, special events, or just a casual night out with friends and family.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

705 Wales Rd NE • $$

Avg 4.7 (738 reviews)

Popular Items

Handmade Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
lightly breaded and fried, served with marinara
Fried Fish Dinner$11.00
breaded seasoned white fish filets
10 Wings$12.00
one dozen jumbo wings tossed in choice of sauce mild, hot, garlic parmesan, cajun dry rub, sweet red chili or teriyaki
Patty Melt$11.00
10 oz burger on grilled rye with grilled onions and Swiss
American Burger$9.00
10 oz burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
with cheese add $ 1
Reuben$9.00
corned beef, swiss, and kraut on grilled rye with thousand island
Joey Burger$11.00
10 oz burger topped with grilled mushroom, onion and your choice of two cheeses
Onion Rings$7.00
basket of rings with choice of dipping sauce
Brewhouse Burger$11.00
10 oz burger topped with bacon, super onion ring, American cheese and southern mayo
Seating
Delivery
Table Service
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

705 Wales Rd NE

Massillon OH

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
