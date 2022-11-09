Fizzlestix imageView gallery

Fizzlestix 3242 Lincoln Way East

65 Reviews

$$

3242 Lincoln Way East

Massillon, OH 44646

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Grilled Chicken BLT
Panther Burger

Appetizer

Pretzel Fingers

$7.99

Fresh made soft pretzel sticks with our zesty cheese sauce.

Basket Fries

$5.99

Our hand cut fries, your choice of any fizzle fry.

Tiger Twinkie

Tiger Twinkie

$9.49

A jalapeno stuffed with our smoked brisket, cream cheese, wrapped in bacon, and drizzled with bbq sauce.

Cheese Stix

$8.99

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, hand wrapped in Won Ton wraps. Load with Cheese, Bacon and Chipotle Ranch add $1.29

Potato Skins

$9.49

Fresh potato skin deep fried, topped with cheese and bacon. Add BBQ Pulled Pork extra $2.49

Spinach Dip

$8.99

Our house made spinach and artichoke dip, served with our home fried tortilla chips.

Basket Onion Petals

$9.99

Ravioli App

$8.99

Fried Risotto App

$7.99

Bacon Wrapped Pickles

$9.79

Philly Steak Egg Rolls

$9.49

Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$11.49

Brunch Burger

$13.99

Bacon, Fried egg, American Cheese, with, zesty fried potatoes, and chipotle mayo

New York Deli Burger

$13.99

Mozzarella, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Horseradish Sauce and Pickles.

Cuban Frita

Cuban Frita

$13.99

Our Miami Inspired. Spicy Cuban Sauce, fried onion straws, Pico de Gallo, mozzarella cheese, and topped with lettuce.

Panther Burger

Panther Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with our house made Texas Twinkie, mozzarella, and BBQ Sauce.

Polar Bear Burger

$13.99

Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, onion straws, and bbq sauce.

Mack Burger

$13.99

Mac n Cheese, Bacon and Jalapenos.

Juicy Lucy

Juicy Lucy

$13.99

Our Minnesota inspired burger oozing with Cheddar Cheese inside two 4 oz burger patties. Topped with cheese sauce and flamin hot cheetos.

Appetizer Burger

$13.99

Served on Garlic Bread, Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Cheese Styx, Onion Petals, Onion Sauce.

Big Easy Muffuletta

Big Easy Muffuletta

$13.99

Louisiana inspired burger loaded with pastrami, ham, mozzarella cheese and topped with olive tapenade

Salamanca

$13.99

Salsa, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo, and tortilla strips on pretzel bun

Pierogi Burger

$13.99

Pierogi on top of burger, with grilled onions and sauerkraut.

Sasquatch

Sasquatch

$14.99

Bring your appetite, for this burger from Arizona it is served between 2 grilled cheese sandwiches, with bacon, American cheese and onion straws.

Big Boy Double Decker

$13.99

Chicago inspired burger with mozzarella cheese loaded with our house made giardiniera, topped with tomato and onion fritters.

Polish Boy Burger

$13.99

Our Signature burger inspired from Cleveland, topped with grilled kielbasa, fries, house made coleslaw and polish boy sauce

Blazing Burger

$13.99

With Ginger Honey Coleslaw, Blazing Sweet Chili and American Cheese.

Chicago Burger

$10.99

Smaller Burger, 6oz. Topped with Tomato, Pickle, Relish, Mustard, Onion, and Sport Pepper.

Kansas City Burger

$10.99

Smaller Burger, 6 oz. Topped with Swiss, Sauerkraut and 1000 island.

Sandwich

Flamin Hot Kentucky Chicken

Flamin Hot Kentucky Chicken

$11.99

Fried Chicken breaded to perfection, we add flamin hot cheetos, topped with Moscow Mule pickles, coleslaw, and hot truffle aioli.

Sailor Sandwich

Sailor Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced pastrami, grilled kielbasa, topped with swiss cheese and hot mustard, served on toasted rye bread.

Turkey Club

$11.49

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato, topped with cranberry mayo served on toasted sour dough bread.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.49

Pulled Pork with our homemade bbq, served on kaiser roll.

Grilled Chicken BLT

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, on a Brioche Bun.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.49

Fried chicken breast, topped with house marinara, and mozzarella cheese served on a kaiser roll.

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$10.99

Grilled lamb, grilled onion, tomatoes, feta, roasted garlic mustard sauce served on sour dough.

Chix Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$11.49

Deep Fried Beer Battered Cod, side of tartar sauce.

Three Cheese Grilled Pork

$11.49

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese, with BBQ Pulled Pork, Plum Jam, and Grilled Onions.

Breakfast Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Tacos

Chicken n Waffle

Chicken n Waffle

$11.49

Hand breaded chicken tenders, in our waffle taco, topped with our siracha maple syrup

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$10.79

Loaded with seasoned shrimp, onions, cabbage, and our garlic cilantro lime sauce.

Cuban Steak Tacos

$11.49

4 oz Sirloin, Pico de Gallo, Fried Onions and Cuban Sauce.

Ginger Chicken Tacos

$10.29

Grilled Chicken Marinated in Ginger Honey, with Ginger Honey Coleslaw.

Pastas

Toasted Ravioli

$13.99

Chicken, bacon, parmesan cream sauce, over fresh pasta. Served with choice of salad or soup

Buffalo Chix Mack n Cheese

$13.49

Our house made mac n cheese, topped with buffalo chicken tenders, and finished with flamin hot bread crunch. Served with soup or salad.

Pierogi Dinner

$13.99

8 Pierogis served with kielbasa, sauté onions, and sauerkraut. Served with your choice of a side dish.

Cajun Chicken Penne

$10.99

Entrees

Steak Kabobs

$15.99

2 Skewers of Marinated Asian Sirloin, with Peppers and Onions, Topped with Teriyaki. Served with Rice and 1 Side.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.49

Hand breaded chicken tenders, your choice of sauce, BBQ, buffalo, Asian. Served with 1 side.

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Teriyaki grilled salmon served with two sides.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$12.49

8 oz chicken crusted with parmesan and topped with lemon butter

Fish Dinner

$14.99

Two 4 oz pieces of Deep Fried Beer Battered Cod, Served with Fires. Add extra piece fish for $5.00

Pork Chop

$14.99

2 5 oz Center Cut Chops, Marinated in Rosemary Garlic Brine. Served with choice of 2 sides.

Rose Chicken

$12.49

2 5oz Chicken Breasts Grilled and Smothered with our Rose Cream Sauce. Served with Rice and Choice of a side.

Chicken Romano

$13.99

Soup/Salad

Chili

$4.19

Soup of the Day

$3.59

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Mix romaine, grated parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing. Add Chicken, Salmon, or Shrimp.

Mediterranean Salad

$8.99

Bed of mixed greens, topped tomato, cucumber, olives, feta cheese served with Greek dressing. Add, chicken, salmon or shrimp.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$15.99

Steak served over bed greens, cheese, bacon, tomato, topped with hand cut fries served with chipotle ranch.

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled or fried chicken, your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, or Asian served on bed greens with cheese and tomato.

Side Salad

$4.29

Caesar Side Salad

$4.29

Winter Salad

$10.99

Apples, Pecans, and Dried Cranberries top this Salad. Served with our own Maple Bacon Dressing.

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Mack n Cheese

$5.99

Fizzle Fries

Traditional loaded fries with cheese and bacon.

Cheese and Bacon

$3.99

Nacho Fry

$3.99

Topped with house made cheese sauce, olives, jalapenos and pico de gallo.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fry

$3.99

Topped with chicken, bacon pieces, cheese, drizzle with ranch.

Chili Cheese Fry

$3.99

Topped with beer cheese sauce, topped with chili and bacon.

Garlic Cheese Fry

$3.99

Topped with jack cheese, drizzle garlic aioli.

Bacon Mack n Cheese Fry

$3.99

Topped with our house made mac n cheese, bacon pieces, and our flamin hot bread crumbs.

Tijuana Street Fry

Tijuana Street Fry

$3.99

Topped with marinated brisket, cilantro, cheese, chipotle aioli and jalapenos.

Mexican Street Fry

Mexican Street Fry

$3.99

Topped with marinated steak, Mexican street corn, and chipotle aioli.

Animal Style Fry

$3.99

Topped with mozzarella cheese, our animal gravy, and a fried egg,

Buff Chicken Ranch Fry

$3.99

Loaded with Chicken, Buffalo and Ranch.

Truffle Fry

Truffle Fry

$3.99

Topped with parmesan, garlic aioli, and our truffle aioli.

BBQ Pulled Pork Fry

$3.99

Topped with BBQ pork, onions and more BBQ Sauce.

Smores Fry

$3.99

Smoothed with chocolate sauce, marshmallow, topped graham cracker crumbs.

Rose Fry

$3.99

Sides

French Fry

$2.99

Baked Potato

$3.29

Side Salad

$4.29

Side Caesar

$4.29

Cup soup

$3.59

Bowl soup

$4.59

Cup Chili

$4.19

Bowl Chili

$5.19

Vegetable

$3.29

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Mack n Cheese

$3.49

Side Onion Petals

$3.29

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Risotto

$3.29

Shakes

4 New Freak Shakes. Available up to 1 hour before close.

Unicorn Shake

$4.49

Strawberry flavored. Topped with Mini Ice cream cone, and marshmallows.

Smores Shake

$4.49

Chocolate flavored, with our Smores Brownie mixed in. Topped with Whip Cream, Graham Crackers, Chocolate, Marshmallows.

Banana Split Shake

$4.49

Banana flavored, mixed with real banana. Topped with half banana, sprinkles, whip cream and cherries.

Dreamsycle Shake

$4.49

Dreamsycle flavored, topped with whip cream, orange gummy, and cookie wafer.

Chocolate Shake

$3.99

Chocolate Shake, topped with whip cream.

Vanilla Shake

$3.99

Vanilla Shake topped with whip cream.

Strawberry Shake

$3.99

Strawberry shake topped with whip cream.

Pebbles Shake

$4.49

Twix Shake

$4.99

PB Crunch

$4.49

King Shake

$5.49

Dessert

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$5.49

Mini Cheesecake

$2.99

3 Bite size pieces, NY, Strawberry, Chocolate Chip.

Sundae for 1

$3.49

Smores Brownie

$5.49

Reeses Pie

$5.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3242 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, OH 44646

Directions

Gallery
Fizzlestix image

