Fizzlestix 3242 Lincoln Way East
65 Reviews
$$
3242 Lincoln Way East
Massillon, OH 44646
Appetizer
Pretzel Fingers
Fresh made soft pretzel sticks with our zesty cheese sauce.
Basket Fries
Our hand cut fries, your choice of any fizzle fry.
Tiger Twinkie
A jalapeno stuffed with our smoked brisket, cream cheese, wrapped in bacon, and drizzled with bbq sauce.
Cheese Stix
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, hand wrapped in Won Ton wraps. Load with Cheese, Bacon and Chipotle Ranch add $1.29
Potato Skins
Fresh potato skin deep fried, topped with cheese and bacon. Add BBQ Pulled Pork extra $2.49
Spinach Dip
Our house made spinach and artichoke dip, served with our home fried tortilla chips.
Basket Onion Petals
Ravioli App
Fried Risotto App
Bacon Wrapped Pickles
Philly Steak Egg Rolls
Burger
Build Your Own Burger
Brunch Burger
Bacon, Fried egg, American Cheese, with, zesty fried potatoes, and chipotle mayo
New York Deli Burger
Mozzarella, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Horseradish Sauce and Pickles.
Cuban Frita
Our Miami Inspired. Spicy Cuban Sauce, fried onion straws, Pico de Gallo, mozzarella cheese, and topped with lettuce.
Panther Burger
Burger topped with our house made Texas Twinkie, mozzarella, and BBQ Sauce.
Polar Bear Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, onion straws, and bbq sauce.
Mack Burger
Mac n Cheese, Bacon and Jalapenos.
Juicy Lucy
Our Minnesota inspired burger oozing with Cheddar Cheese inside two 4 oz burger patties. Topped with cheese sauce and flamin hot cheetos.
Appetizer Burger
Served on Garlic Bread, Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Cheese Styx, Onion Petals, Onion Sauce.
Big Easy Muffuletta
Louisiana inspired burger loaded with pastrami, ham, mozzarella cheese and topped with olive tapenade
Salamanca
Salsa, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo, and tortilla strips on pretzel bun
Pierogi Burger
Pierogi on top of burger, with grilled onions and sauerkraut.
Sasquatch
Bring your appetite, for this burger from Arizona it is served between 2 grilled cheese sandwiches, with bacon, American cheese and onion straws.
Big Boy Double Decker
Chicago inspired burger with mozzarella cheese loaded with our house made giardiniera, topped with tomato and onion fritters.
Polish Boy Burger
Our Signature burger inspired from Cleveland, topped with grilled kielbasa, fries, house made coleslaw and polish boy sauce
Blazing Burger
With Ginger Honey Coleslaw, Blazing Sweet Chili and American Cheese.
Chicago Burger
Smaller Burger, 6oz. Topped with Tomato, Pickle, Relish, Mustard, Onion, and Sport Pepper.
Kansas City Burger
Smaller Burger, 6 oz. Topped with Swiss, Sauerkraut and 1000 island.
Sandwich
Flamin Hot Kentucky Chicken
Fried Chicken breaded to perfection, we add flamin hot cheetos, topped with Moscow Mule pickles, coleslaw, and hot truffle aioli.
Sailor Sandwich
Sliced pastrami, grilled kielbasa, topped with swiss cheese and hot mustard, served on toasted rye bread.
Turkey Club
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato, topped with cranberry mayo served on toasted sour dough bread.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork with our homemade bbq, served on kaiser roll.
Grilled Chicken BLT
Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, on a Brioche Bun.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, topped with house marinara, and mozzarella cheese served on a kaiser roll.
Gyro Wrap
Grilled lamb, grilled onion, tomatoes, feta, roasted garlic mustard sauce served on sour dough.
Chix Bacon Ranch Wrap
Fish Sandwich
Deep Fried Beer Battered Cod, side of tartar sauce.
Three Cheese Grilled Pork
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese, with BBQ Pulled Pork, Plum Jam, and Grilled Onions.
Breakfast Chicken Sandwich
Tacos
Chicken n Waffle
Hand breaded chicken tenders, in our waffle taco, topped with our siracha maple syrup
Spicy Shrimp Tacos
Loaded with seasoned shrimp, onions, cabbage, and our garlic cilantro lime sauce.
Cuban Steak Tacos
4 oz Sirloin, Pico de Gallo, Fried Onions and Cuban Sauce.
Ginger Chicken Tacos
Grilled Chicken Marinated in Ginger Honey, with Ginger Honey Coleslaw.
Pastas
Toasted Ravioli
Chicken, bacon, parmesan cream sauce, over fresh pasta. Served with choice of salad or soup
Buffalo Chix Mack n Cheese
Our house made mac n cheese, topped with buffalo chicken tenders, and finished with flamin hot bread crunch. Served with soup or salad.
Pierogi Dinner
8 Pierogis served with kielbasa, sauté onions, and sauerkraut. Served with your choice of a side dish.
Cajun Chicken Penne
Entrees
Steak Kabobs
2 Skewers of Marinated Asian Sirloin, with Peppers and Onions, Topped with Teriyaki. Served with Rice and 1 Side.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Hand breaded chicken tenders, your choice of sauce, BBQ, buffalo, Asian. Served with 1 side.
Grilled Salmon
Teriyaki grilled salmon served with two sides.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
8 oz chicken crusted with parmesan and topped with lemon butter
Fish Dinner
Two 4 oz pieces of Deep Fried Beer Battered Cod, Served with Fires. Add extra piece fish for $5.00
Pork Chop
2 5 oz Center Cut Chops, Marinated in Rosemary Garlic Brine. Served with choice of 2 sides.
Rose Chicken
2 5oz Chicken Breasts Grilled and Smothered with our Rose Cream Sauce. Served with Rice and Choice of a side.
Chicken Romano
Soup/Salad
Chili
Soup of the Day
Caesar Salad
Mix romaine, grated parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing. Add Chicken, Salmon, or Shrimp.
Mediterranean Salad
Bed of mixed greens, topped tomato, cucumber, olives, feta cheese served with Greek dressing. Add, chicken, salmon or shrimp.
Steak Salad
Steak served over bed greens, cheese, bacon, tomato, topped with hand cut fries served with chipotle ranch.
Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken, your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, or Asian served on bed greens with cheese and tomato.
Side Salad
Caesar Side Salad
Winter Salad
Apples, Pecans, and Dried Cranberries top this Salad. Served with our own Maple Bacon Dressing.
Kids
Fizzle Fries
Cheese and Bacon
Nacho Fry
Topped with house made cheese sauce, olives, jalapenos and pico de gallo.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Fry
Topped with chicken, bacon pieces, cheese, drizzle with ranch.
Chili Cheese Fry
Topped with beer cheese sauce, topped with chili and bacon.
Garlic Cheese Fry
Topped with jack cheese, drizzle garlic aioli.
Bacon Mack n Cheese Fry
Topped with our house made mac n cheese, bacon pieces, and our flamin hot bread crumbs.
Tijuana Street Fry
Topped with marinated brisket, cilantro, cheese, chipotle aioli and jalapenos.
Mexican Street Fry
Topped with marinated steak, Mexican street corn, and chipotle aioli.
Animal Style Fry
Topped with mozzarella cheese, our animal gravy, and a fried egg,
Buff Chicken Ranch Fry
Loaded with Chicken, Buffalo and Ranch.
Truffle Fry
Topped with parmesan, garlic aioli, and our truffle aioli.
BBQ Pulled Pork Fry
Topped with BBQ pork, onions and more BBQ Sauce.
Smores Fry
Smoothed with chocolate sauce, marshmallow, topped graham cracker crumbs.
Rose Fry
Sides
Shakes
Unicorn Shake
Strawberry flavored. Topped with Mini Ice cream cone, and marshmallows.
Smores Shake
Chocolate flavored, with our Smores Brownie mixed in. Topped with Whip Cream, Graham Crackers, Chocolate, Marshmallows.
Banana Split Shake
Banana flavored, mixed with real banana. Topped with half banana, sprinkles, whip cream and cherries.
Dreamsycle Shake
Dreamsycle flavored, topped with whip cream, orange gummy, and cookie wafer.
Chocolate Shake
Chocolate Shake, topped with whip cream.
Vanilla Shake
Vanilla Shake topped with whip cream.
Strawberry Shake
Strawberry shake topped with whip cream.
Pebbles Shake
Twix Shake
PB Crunch
King Shake
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3242 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, OH 44646