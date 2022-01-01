Go
Toast

Johnny B's

Come in and enjoy!

705 Addison Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHAR-BROILED CHICKEN SANDWICH$7.45
Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, On Brioche Bun
GYRO DINNER$12.45
Greek Side Salad, Fries, Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Pita
CHEESE FRIES
MOZZARELLA STICKS(5)$4.95
FRIES
GYRO SANDWICH$7.95
Homemade Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, on Pita
CHEESEBURGER$6.95
Two fresh SMASH GRILLED ground beef patties, House Sauce, Pickles, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, on Brioche Bun
FOUNTAIN DRINK$2.45
ITALIAN BEEF$6.95
Homemade Italian Beef on French Bread
HOT DOG$3.45
Vienna Beef topped with Mustard, Relish, Onions, Tomatoes, Sport Peppers, and Pickles
See full menu

Location

705 Addison Road

Addison IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Four Seasons Steak & Grill

No reviews yet

Exceptional Quality Food For The Best Tasting Steaks. Bringing authentic Pakistani & Indian cuisine and modern American experience. We plan to feature steaks, seafood, pastas and plenty more to give you fine dining experience. 100% Zabiha Halal.

New York Chaat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fry the Coop

No reviews yet

"come get your happiness"

Mahoney's Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston