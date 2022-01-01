Go
JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

2633 McKinney Avenue

Popular Items

MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
STRAWBERRY MYLKSHAKE
hemp milk, banana, strawberry, hemp seeds, vanilla
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
CREATE YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE
BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
Location

Dallas TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
