Kaffeina Coffee Co

Fuel Your Day!
Craft Coffee & Energy Drinks
** Breakfast All Day

5825 REDHAWK DRIVE

Location

5825 REDHAWK DRIVE

New Port Richey FL

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant

Owned and operated by The Lopez Family
since 1983

ZimZari

Reinventing The Taco!
Zim Zari is a temple to the reinvented taco. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Zim Zari is where “surfer vibe” meets the “art of the taco”.
A Cool Thing About Us:
We use only the freshest ingredients available, reinventing tacos to a whole new level. Which means our food tastes really awesome.

Craft Street Kitchen

"CRAFTED FOR YOU From the day we welcomed our first guests, we’ve surprised them with unexpected flavors, fresh ingredients, original recipes and uncommon hospitality that go well beyond expectations. That’s why our menu has been curated to complement our FAVORITE LOCAL AND NATIONAL BEERS, AND SMALL BATCH LIQUOR for an experience that sets the standard for what a restaurant should be."

Craft Street Kitchen - Trinity

Come in and enjoy!

