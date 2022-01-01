Go
Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse

Irasshaimase! Welcome to Kamado Ramen, bringing you to the Japanese street food environment, You can enjoy your delicious bowl of ramen sit anywhere at the Stovehouse or take it to go.

3414 Governors Dr Suite 515

Popular Items

(A4) Takoyaki$6.50
(6 pcs) Fried octopus balls drizzled with Japanese spicy mayo & house BBQ sauce, topped with bonito flakes
(R7) Chicken Ramen$13.50
[Cloudy Chicken Broth] [Egg Thin Noodle] Sous vide cooked chicken, bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions & soft boiled egg.
(A3) Gyoza$5.95
(5 pcs) Japanese dumplings
(A1) Pork Bun$5.95
Steamed bun filled w. sliced pork belly & cucumber (1 pc)
(A5) Kara-age$7.50
Crispy bite size Japanese fried chicken
(R2) Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen$13.95
[Pork Broth] [Wheat Noodle] Chashu, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions, soft boiled egg & shredded chili pepper.
(R4) Spicy Miso Ramen$14.50
[Pork Broth] [Egg Thick Noodle] Spicy chopped pork, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallion, butter corn, soft boiled egg & shredded chili pepper.
(R10) Vegetable Ramen$11.50
[Vegetable Broth] [Kale Noodle] Bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, baby arugula, shiitaki mushrooms, tofu, steamed corn & cherry tomato.
(R3) Miso Ramen$13.50
[Pork Broth] [Egg Thick Noodle] Chopped pork, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallion, butter corn & soft boiled egg.
(R1) Tonkotsu Ramen$12.95
[Pork Broth] [Wheat Noodle] Chashu, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions & soft boiled egg. scallions & soft boiled egg.
Location

3414 Governors Dr Suite 515

Huntsville AL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
