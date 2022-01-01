Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse
Irasshaimase! Welcome to Kamado Ramen, bringing you to the Japanese street food environment, You can enjoy your delicious bowl of ramen sit anywhere at the Stovehouse or take it to go.
3414 Governors Dr Suite 515
Popular Items
Location
3414 Governors Dr Suite 515
Huntsville AL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
Charlie Foster's
Come in and enjoy!
Yellowhammer Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
FRESKO GRILLE MODERN MEDITERRANEAN
Come in and enjoy!