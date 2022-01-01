Go
Toast

Karina's Mexican Seafood

Come in and enjoy!

2015 Birch Road suite 720

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Camaron Enchilado Taco (2)$13.00
Corn tortilla with grilled shrimp, butter, garlic, red chile sauce & cheese topped with cabbage.
Camaron Enchilado Taco (1)$7.00
Corn tortilla with grilled shrimp, butter, garlic, red chile sauce & cheese topped with cabbage.
Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp$16.00
Stuffed with cream cheese and jalapeño peppers.
Ceviche Karina's$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
Camaron Burrito$13.00
Beer Battered Baja Style
Pescado Taco (2)$12.00
Corn tortilla with grilled or beer battered fish.
Tost. Karina's$8.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
Surf & Turf Burrito$16.00
Aguachile de Camaron Verde$24.00
Shrimp marinated in a lime, chile serrano sauce with red onions and avocado. Topped with cilantro & cucumbers.
Dona Ines$21.00
Cooked shrimp in lime juice with mango, jicama, pepino and toasted red chile de árbol.
See full menu

Location

2015 Birch Road suite 720

Chula Vista CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Pollo Grill - Otay Ranch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Tianguis - Millenia

No reviews yet

El T. was created with the sole intention of serving up the best taquitos you’ve ever had. Since taquitos are our specialty, we can say we’ve perfected those juicy fillings wrapped in crispy tortilla shells. We’d tell you exactly how we do it, but why share all of our secrets.? San Diego, come experience what our family has been enjoying for decades.

Novo Brazil

No reviews yet

The already known amazing beers and kombuchas now with awesome food options! All fresh with a Brazilian taste! Check it out!

Savoie Italian Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston