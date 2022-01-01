Go
Toast

Karma Sushi Bar and Grill

Karma Sushi Bar Grill serves it up!
Enjoy our fresh, beautiful and delicious sushi and imaginative cocktails in our hip, casual downtown Flagstaff restaurant. Karma Sushi Bar Grill is consistently voted Flagstaff’s “Best Sushi, Japanese and Seafood” by readers of the Arizona Daily Sun.

6 E RT 66

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Miso Soup$4.00
Vegetarian upon request
Kaptain Krunch Roll$15.00
Tempura kin krab leg, spicy lobster, avocado, cucumber, topped with sweet sauce
Pork Gyoza$8.00
Cucumber Avocado Roll$7.00
Salmon Nigiri$6.00
Firecracker$14.00
Tempura shrimp, krab, cucumber, topped with spicy scallop & krab mix, tempura crunch, eel sauce
California$7.00
Edamame$6.00
Choice of crushed salt, Sriracha salt, or ginger salt
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Vegas$15.00
Tuna, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, krab, tobiko. Tempura-fried, topped with sweet sauce
See full menu

Location

6 E RT 66

Flagstaff AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Martannes Burrito Palace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lumberyard Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Brandys Cafe

No reviews yet

Quirky restaurant & art gallery serving up inventive breakfast & lunch as well as gourmet coffee drinks.

Tinderbox Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston