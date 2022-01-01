Karma Sushi Bar and Grill
Karma Sushi Bar Grill serves it up!
Enjoy our fresh, beautiful and delicious sushi and imaginative cocktails in our hip, casual downtown Flagstaff restaurant. Karma Sushi Bar Grill is consistently voted Flagstaff’s “Best Sushi, Japanese and Seafood” by readers of the Arizona Daily Sun.
6 E RT 66
Popular Items
Location
6 E RT 66
Flagstaff AZ
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Martannes Burrito Palace
Come in and enjoy!
Lumberyard Brewing Company
Come on in and enjoy!
Brandys Cafe
Quirky restaurant & art gallery serving up inventive breakfast & lunch as well as gourmet coffee drinks.
Tinderbox Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!