Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Kaukauna
/
Kaukauna
/
Cake
Kaukauna restaurants that serve cake
Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering
142 2nd. Street, Kaukauna
No reviews yet
Birthday Cake Latte
$0.00
Death By Chocolate Mini Bundt Cake
$4.50
More about Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pub 55
1441 Arbor Way, Kaukauna
Avg 4
(10 reviews)
Lava Cake
$6.00
More about Pub 55
Browse other tasty dishes in Kaukauna
Chili
Mac And Cheese
Caesar Salad
More near Kaukauna to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
West Bend
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(288 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(474 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston