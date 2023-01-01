Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Kaukauna
/
Kaukauna
/
Chili
Kaukauna restaurants that serve chili
Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering
142 2nd. Street, Kaukauna
No reviews yet
Bowl Soup Of The Week: Chicken Chili
$5.50
More about Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pub 55
1441 Arbor Way, Kaukauna
Avg 4
(10 reviews)
Chili
$0.00
More about Pub 55
Browse other tasty dishes in Kaukauna
Mac And Cheese
Cake
Caesar Salad
More near Kaukauna to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
West Bend
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(288 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(474 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston