Nachos in Kaukauna
Kaukauna restaurants that serve nachos
Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering
142 2nd. Street, Kaukauna
|Cup Soup Of The Week: Cheesy Nacho
|$4.50
|Bowl Soup Of The Week: Cheesy Nacho
|$5.50
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pub 55
1441 Arbor Way, Kaukauna
|The Texas Nachos
|$16.25
Our House Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Green Onions, Served on a Large Bed of Fries or Chips.
|The Traditional Nachos
|$15.75
Taco Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Sour Cream, and Nacho Cheese.
|The Wisconsin Nachos
|$13.75
Cheese Please! A Bed of Fries, or Chips, Smothered with Mozzarella, Cheddar, and our Special Nacho Cheese Sauce.