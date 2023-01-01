Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Kaukauna

Kaukauna restaurants
Kaukauna restaurants that serve nachos

Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering

142 2nd. Street, Kaukauna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Soup Of The Week: Cheesy Nacho$4.50
Bowl Soup Of The Week: Cheesy Nacho$5.50
More about Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pub 55

1441 Arbor Way, Kaukauna

Avg 4 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Texas Nachos$16.25
Our House Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Green Onions, Served on a Large Bed of Fries or Chips.
The Traditional Nachos$15.75
Taco Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Sour Cream, and Nacho Cheese.
The Wisconsin Nachos$13.75
Cheese Please! A Bed of Fries, or Chips, Smothered with Mozzarella, Cheddar, and our Special Nacho Cheese Sauce.
More about Pub 55

