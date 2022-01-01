Kenova Smokehouse
Kenova Smokehouse is passionate about food, especially our BBQ. We serve a blended southern style of BBQ. That means Texas brisket, Memphis pulled pork, St. Louis ribs and pork steaks, and local Mississippi sausage. We want every dish we serve to be the best you have ever had so we source top-quality ingredients.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA
Flowood MS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chillin’ On the Rez
Chillin on the Rez - home of the Original New Orleans Snoball and Homemade Ice Cream
Penns - Reservoir
Come in and enjoy!
Willy B's Steakhouse
Hometown folks with homemade flavor!
Super Shakes of Reservoir Brandon
Come in and enjoy!