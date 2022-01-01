Go
Kenova Smokehouse

Kenova Smokehouse is passionate about food, especially our BBQ. We serve a blended southern style of BBQ. That means Texas brisket, Memphis pulled pork, St. Louis ribs and pork steaks, and local Mississippi sausage. We want every dish we serve to be the best you have ever had so we source top-quality ingredients.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

Pick 2 Platter$18.00
2 meat combo platter.
White BBQ$0.25
Brisket Cheesesteak$14.00
Sweet Sauce$0.25
Smoked Wings$12.00
w/ Dry Rub & White BBQ
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Burnt Ends Platter$18.00
Smash Burger$12.00
White American, Bacon, Comeback Sauce, Pickled Red Onion.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Pulled Pork Nachos$12.00
Queso, Pico, White BBQ, Sweet Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering

Location

640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA

Flowood MS

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
