Oscar and Wallys - 53507 Woodside Dr
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
53507 Woodside Dr, New Baltimore MI 48047
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Achatz Pies - Chesterfield - 30301 Commerce Blvd
No Reviews
30301 Commerce Blvd Chesterfield, MI 48051
View restaurant
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Chesterfield
4.3 • 1,574
50570 Gratiot Ave New Baltimore, MI 48051
View restaurant