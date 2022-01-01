Restaurant header imageView gallery

Four Star Grille

review star

No reviews yet

1835 Gratiot

Marysville, MI 48040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Quart of Soup
The "BIG" Breakfast
2 Eggs, Pot, & Toast

Cocktails

Pomegranate Blast

$6.99

Vodka, Pomegranate juice, Club soda splash of orange juice and cranberry juice

Michele's Favorite

$6.99

Vodka, malibu, raspberry flavoring, orange juice, splash of cranberry juice

Jolly Rancher

$6.99

Vodka, strawberry & watermelon & cherry flavoring and sierra mist

White Claw

$5.99

Lime or Black cherry or Coconut mango

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.99

Vodka, Whiskey and lemonade

7 and 7

$6.99

Canadian Club and sierra mist

Bloody Mary

$6.99

Bloody Mary mix, tabasco, and vodka

Vodka Cranberry

$6.99

Vodka and Cranberry Juice

Screwdriver

$6.99

Vodka and Orange Juice

Irish Coffee

$3.99

House coffee blended with 2 shots of Irish Creme Liquor

Pick Three

$5.99

Pick a shot, flavoring and mixer.

Sangria

$6.99

No Cocktail

Beer & Wine

Budlight Draft

$2.99

Budlight

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Corona Extra

$3.99

Labatt Blue

$3.99

Modelo

$3.99

Michelob Amberbock

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Miller Light

$3.59

Molson Canadian

$3.99

Cabernet

$4.59

Chardonnay

$4.59

Merlot

$4.59

Moscato

$4.59

Pinot Grigio

$4.59

White Zinfandel

$4.59

Sangria with Fresh Fruit

$6.99

Pop,LemonAid,Ice T

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange Pop

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Iced Tea

$3.09

Lemonade

$2.99

Other Beverage

Orange Juice

$3.09

Cranberry Juice

$3.09

Apple Juice

$3.09

Tomato Juice

$3.09

Passion Fruit

$3.09

Coffee

$3.09

Hot Tea

$3.09

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Peanut Butter Cappuccino

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.09

Milk

$3.09

Chocolate Milk

$3.09

Water

Coffee

Coffee (Copy)

Sunshine Specials

Eggs Benedict

$9.99

We don't have Pouched eggs After 1

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Scrambled Eggs Mixed With Onions, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, And Your Choice of Meat, Wrapped In a Grilled Tortilla, And A Side Of American Fries

The "BIG" Breakfast

$9.49

2 Eggs, 2 Bacon, 2 Sausage, and Ham, American Fries, and Toast, (Meats can be substituted)

Country Fried Steak

$10.59

Your Of Choice Of 2 Eggs, Country Style Pork served with Sausage Gravy, American Fries, and Toast

Steak & Eggs

$15.99

2 Eggs any Style, NY Strip, and American Fries

The Southern

$8.99

2 Eggs, 1 Biscuit & Gravy, and American Fries

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

2 Eggs, 2 Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

Corned Beef & Hash

$11.99

Served with 2 Eggs, and Toast

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

2 Homemade Biscuits with Sausage Gravy

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.99

Griddle

Pancakes

$5.99+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.99+

Banana Pecan Pancakes

$7.49+

Blueberry Banana Pancakes

$7.99+

Classic French Toast

$6.99+

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

$7.69+

Stuffed with Maple cream cheese

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$6.99+

Belgian Waffle

$5.99

Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle

$9.59

Strawberry Banana Waffle

$7.59

Banana Pecan Waffle

$6.99

Eggs

2 Eggs & Sausage Patty

$7.99

2 Eggs & Sausage Patty served with American Fries & Toast

2 Eggs & Canadian Bacon

$7.99

Served with American Fries & Toast

2 Eggs & Hamburger Patty

$9.99

Served with American Fries & Toast

2 Egg Special & Choice of Meat

$7.99

2 Eggs any Style served with American Fries, choice of Meat & Toast

2 Eggs, Pot, & Toast

$5.99

2 Eggs & Toast

$3.99

2 Eggs & Pancake & Toast

$8.39

1\2 egg/meat

$4.29

Breakfast sandwiches

Egg, Meat, and Cheese english muffin

$4.99

Egg, Meat and Cheese bagel

$5.99

Egg, Meat, and Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Skillets

Country Skillet

$9.49

2 Eggs Scrambled, Served with Sausage Gravy, Choice of Meat, American Fries, Choice Of Cheese, And Choice Of Toast.

The Traditional SKILLET

$8.99

2 Eggs Scrambled, Choice of Meat, American Fries, Choice Of Cheese, And Choice Of Toast.

Meat Lovers SKILLET

$9.99

2 Eggs Scrambled, Bacon Sausage, and Ham, American Fries, Choice Of Cheese, And Choice Of Toast.

Garden SKILLET

$8.99

2 Eggs Scrambled, Choice of Three Vegetables, American Fries, Choice Of Cheese, And Choice Of Toast.

Chili & Cheese SKILLET

$9.59

2 Eggs Scramble, American Fries, Choice Of Cheese, Topped With Chili and Your Choice Of Toast

Omelettes

Philly Steak Omelette

$10.49

Sliced Roast Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Au Jus, and Melted Swiss

Mexican Omelette

$9.49

Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Seasoned Beef, Shredded Cheese, topped with Chili

Greek Village Omelette

$10.49

Gyros Meat, Feta, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Topped with Cucumber Sauce

Country Omelette

$9.69

Sausage, Onions, American Cheese topped with Sausage Gravy

Broccoli Cheese Omelette

$6.59

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$8.29

Meat Lovers Omelette

$8.99

Sausage, Bacon, and Ham American Cheese

Combination Omelette

$8.99

Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and American Cheese

Western Omelette

$8.99

Ham, Green Pepper, Onions, and American Cheese

Mushroom & Swiss Omelette

$6.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$6.99

Chopped Bacon, Choice of Cheese, American Fries, and Choice of Toast

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Chopped Ham, Choice of Cheese, American Fries, and Choice of Toast

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Chopped Sausage, Choice of Cheese, American Fries, and Choice of Toast

Cheese Omelette

$6.79

Choice of Cheese, American Fries, And Choice of Toast

Pick 3 Omelette

$9.99

Pick 3 Between Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, broccoli, Spinach.

Veggie Omelette

$5.95

Green Pepper, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Choice of Cheese, American Fries, and Choice of Toast

Kids

Kids 1 Egg & Choice of Meat

$4.99

Served with American Fries and Toast

Kids Meat & Cheese Omelette

$5.99

Served with American Fries and Toast

Kids Mickey Cakes

$4.99

(Chocolate Chip or Blueberry)

Kids French Toast

$4.99

Sides

Bacon

$3.19

Sausage

$3.19

Ham

$3.19

Sausage patties

$3.99

Canadian Bacon

$4.29

Half Bacon

$1.60

Half Sausage

$1.60

One Piece Ham

$1.60

One Piece Sausage Patty

$1.99

Toast

$1.79

Half toast

$1.00

American Fries Side

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Side of Hash

$3.50

Oatmeal

$3.79

Fresh Fruit Cup

$1.85

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$2.99

Extra Eggs

$1.00+

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$2.99+

Sausage Gravy

$1.75+

Small Plates - Happy App

Saganaki

$9.29

Flaming Greek Cheese served with Pita Bread

The Grand Slam

$9.59

Your choice of boneless or bone-in wing, Chicken Strips, Cheese Sticks, and Golden Onion Rings

Shakin Wings

$9.29

Bone In or Boneless - Pick from BBQ, Spicy BBQ, or Carolina Style Wings

Mini Quesadillas

Mini Quesadillas Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, and Olives. and Your Choice of Steak, Chicken, or Just cheese

Baby Nacho

$10.29

Tortilla Chips, Spiced Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Shredded Cheese with Salsa & Sour Cream

Golden Cheese Sticks

$7.29

Potato Skins

$6.29

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

Classic Sliders

$10.29

Served With American Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Pickles

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.29

White Queso dip with chips

$9.29

Chipotle And Cheese Beef Sliders

$10.29

Served with American Cheese, Pickles, and Our Homemade Chipotle Sauce

Chipotle Chicken Sliders

$10.29

Crispy Chicken, Pickles, And Homemade Chipotle Sauce

Chicken Buffalo Slider

$10.29

Served With Our Homemade Buffalo Sauce and Pickles.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders

$10.29

Thick Cut Bacon, And Our Homemade Sweet Ranch

Premium Burgers 1/2 lb

Texan Burger

$11.79

Served with an onion ring, mushrooms, swiss cheese & topped with BBQ sauce. Includes Lettuce,Tomato, Pickles

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.79

Served with Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Chili Burger

$10.29

Classic Burger Topped with Chili, and Onions.

The Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.79

Served with Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Hawaii Burger

$10.29

Choice of any Cheese, Pineapple Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Greek Burger

$11.79

Sprinkled Feta, Cucumber Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

The Works Burger

$11.79

Served with Bacon, Cheese, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$11.79

Our Jalapeño Popper Burger Is Made With A Flame Grilled Burger, Topped with Jalapeño Poppers, American cheese, Cheddar Cheese, And our Homemade Jalapeño Sauce, And Served On A Grilled Burger Bun, With Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles On The Side

Quesadilla burger

$13.29

Two Mini Cheese Quesadilla with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Creamy Jalapeño Sauce, And 1 Juicy Burger Patty

Chicken Sandwiches

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$11.59

Our Monterey Chicken Sandwich Is Made With Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Mushrooms, Crisp Bacon and Melted Swiss Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.59

Served with Grilled Chicken, Melted Swiss, Bacon, and Topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing - Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.59

Served with Grilled Chicken Topped with Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Carolina BBQ Sandwich

$11.59

Served with Grilled Chicken Topped with Tangy Carolina BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.59

Served with Marinated Grilled Chicken Topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.59

Served with Crispy Chicken Patty Topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Grilled Wraps

Philly Steak Wrap

$11.29

Grilled Steak melted with Swiss Cheese. Green Peppers, and Onions

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.29

Crispy Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Tomato, and Spicy Buffalo Sauce in a warm tortilla

Grilled Caesar Wrap

$11.29

Grilled Chicken tossed in Creamy Caesar and Romaine Lettuce, Tomato with Parmesan Cheese

Southwest Wrap

$11.29

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Corn, Bacon, Ham, Crispy Tortillas, and Tossed in our Chopped Dressing wrapped in a Warm Flour Tortilla

Chicken Chopped Wrap

$11.29

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Bacon, Ham, and Tossed in our Chopped Dressing wrapped in a Warm Flour Tortilla

Crispy BBQ Wrap

$11.29

Crispy Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Tomato with BBQ Sauce in a tortilla

Daily Dinner Specials

Monday - Stuffed Cabbage

$10.99+Out of stock

Tuesday: Carolina Chicken

$11.29

Wednesday: Burrito Supreme

$12.29

Thursday: Monterey Chicken

$12.29

Friday - Salmon Patties w/Mac & Cheese

$10.29

Friday: Baked Mac & Cheese Dinner

$9.29

Saturday: NY Strip Steak

$18.29

Sunday: Swiss Steak

$14.29

More Burgers

4 Star Burger

$11.29

Double Patty Burger with Cheese Served with Lettuce, tomato and pickles

1/3 Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.29

Served with Lettuce, tomato and pickles

1/3 Cheeseburger

$8.99

Served with Lettuce, tomato and pickles

1/3 Burger

$8.29

Served with Lettuce, tomato and pickles

Featured Sandwiches

French Dip

$12.89

House Roasted Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, With Our Homemade Au Jus

Turkey Tom

$11.29

Sliced Turkey Breast with Bacon, choice of Cheese, and Lettuce, Tomato, Onion - Served Hot or Cold

Slim Jim

$11.29

Our Slim Jim Is Made With Hand Cut Ham, House Roasted Turkey, Diced Onions, Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Side of Mayo, Served On A Opened Faced Hoggie Bun

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.29

Our Philly Cheese Steak Is Made, With Grilled Philly Steak, Sautéed Green Pepper And Sautéed Onions, With Melted Swiss Cheese, Served On A Grilled Hoggie Bun, With lettuce, And Tomatoes.

Chicken Philly

$9.09

Grilled Chicken Breast Cut Into Strips with Melted Swiss, Green Peppers, and Onions on a Hoagie Bun

Deli Style Roast Beef

$12.29

Deli Style - Choice Roast Beef, served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo

Classic Gyros

$11.59

Traditional Gyros Meat served with Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumber Sauce wrapped in a Pita.

Chicken Gyros

$11.59

Grilled Chicken Breast Cut Into Strips Served With Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumber Sauce wrapped in a Pita

Crispy Fish Hoagie

$12.79

Our Famous Deep Fried Cod Served On A Hoagie Roll with Tartar Sauce and Lemon Wedge On The Side, With Your Choice Of Fries, Cup of Soup Or Coleslaw

Classic Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$10.29

Our Club Is Made With Our House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Mayo, and a Ripe Tomato. On Your Choice Bread

BLT

$8.79

Our Classic BLT Comes On Your choice of Toast With Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, And Crisp Bacon

Reuben

$10.29

Our Reuben Is Made With Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, and Swiss Cheese. Served On Grilled Rye

Corned Beef Sandwich

$10.29

Our Corned Beef Sandwich Is Made On Grilled Rye, Swiss Cheese, with Corned Beef

Tuna Melt

$9.29

Our Tuna Melt Is Made With Our Homemade Tuna Salad Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese. Served On Grilled Rye

Patty Melt

$9.29

Our Patty melt Is on grilled wheat, With a juicy flame grilled burger patty, With grilled onions, and Swiss Cheese

Crispy Chicken Pita

$10.29

Our Crispy Chicken Pita Is Made With. Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss and American Cheese.

Tuna Salad Canoe

$8.29

Our Tuna Salad Canoe On A Pita, With Our Homemade Tuna Salad, and Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles On The Side

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.29

Grilled Cheese

$7.29

Cold turkey

$8.99

Hot Sand-Bread&Meat w Gravy

Hot Beef Sandwich

$13.29

Served with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & Veggies

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$12.29

Served with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & Veggies

Hot Hamburger

$10.79

Served with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & Veggies

Hot Veal Sandwich

$11.29

Served with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & Veggies

Coney Island

Coney Special

$9.29

2 Coneys, Fries, and Soft Drink or Coffee

Hot Dog

$2.79

1 Hot Dog and Fries

$5.29

2 Hot Dogs And Fries

$7.29

Coney dog

$3.29

Chili fries

$4.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$11.79

Fresh Greens, Feta Cheese, Green Peppers, Olives, Beets, Onions, Tomatoes, and Pepperocini Peppers. Served with Warm Pita Bread. With Grilled chicken-12.99

Michigan Cherry Salad

$13.29

Fresh Greens with Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Michigan Dried Cherries, Walnuts, and Tomatoes

Strawberry Delight Salad - In Season Only

$13.29

Fresh Greens with Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Fresh Strawberries, Walnuts, and Tomatoes. Served with Warm Pita Bread

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.29

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Bacon, Egg, Bleu Cheese, Olives. Served with Warm Pita Bread

Southwest Salad

$13.29

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Corn, Bacon, Ham, BBQ Sauce, and Crispy Tortillas. Served with Warm Pita Bread.

Chicken Chopped Salad

$13.29

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Bacon, Ham. Served with Warm Pita Bread

Four Star Salad

$12.29

Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, American & Swiss Cheese, Boiled Egg and Tomato Slices

Famous Caesar Salad

$13.29

Romaine Lettuce tossed in our Classic Caesar dressing with Parmesan Cheese & Croutons

Julienne Salad

$11.79

Iceberg Lettuce with Turkey, Swiss, Egg, and Tomato Slices

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.29

Crisp Tossed Salad with Chicken Strips, Tomatoes, Swiss & American Cheese and Egg

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.29

Cottage Cheese, Tuna Salad, Tomato Slices and Egg

Half Greek Salad

$10.79

Fresh Greens, Feta Cheese, Green Peppers, Olives, Beets, Onions, Tomatoes, and Pepperocini Peppers. Served with Warm Pita Bread. With Grilled chicken-12.99

Half Michigan Cherry Salad

$11.29

Fresh Greens with Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Michigan Dried Cherries, Walnuts, and Tomatoes

Half Chicken Cobb Salad

$11.29

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Bacon, Egg, Bleu Cheese, Olives. Served with Warm Pita Bread

Half Southwest Salad

$11.29

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Corn, Bacon, Ham, BBQ Sauce, and Crispy Tortillas. Served with Warm Pita Bread.

Half Chicken Chopped Salad

$11.29

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Bacon, Ham. Served with Warm Pita Bread

Half Four Star Salad

$11.29

Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, American & Swiss Cheese, Boiled Egg and Tomato Slices

Half Famous Caesar Salad

$11.29

Romaine Lettuce tossed in our Classic Caesar dressing with Parmesan Cheese & Croutons

Half Julienne Salad

$10.79

Iceberg Lettuce with Turkey, Swiss, Egg, and Tomato Slices

Half Crispy Chicken

$10.99

South of the Border

Taco Salad Bowl

$13.29

Served with Chicken or Beef Crisp Tossed Salad, Tomatoes, Olives, Shredded Cheese. Served in a tortilla bowl with Salsa and Sour Cream

Classic Nachos

$11.29

Crisp Tortilla Chips topped with Melted Nacho Cheese and Jalapenos

Burrito Supreme

$13.29

Spiced Ground Beef and Chili, wrapped in a warm tortilla topped with Shredded Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Olives. Side of Salsa and Sour Cream

Nacho Supreme

$12.29

Ground Beef, Jalapenos, Shredded Cheese, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Lettuce. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream

Grilled Quesadillas

$0.30

Quesadillas Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, and Olives. and Your Choice of Steak, Chicken, or Just cheese

Grilled Pita Fajitas

$11.99

Grilled Chicken with Green Peppers, Onions, Shredded Cheese wrapped in a Grilled Pita. Salsa and Sour Cream

Taco Platter

Comes with three tacos with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, homemade chipotle, and Your Choice Of Steak, Taco Beef, Chicken, or fish

Chili Cheese Nachos

$7.29

Chili Cheese Dog with Fries

$7.29

Chili Dog

$3.29

Chili Dog with Fries

$6.29

2 Chili Dogs with Fries

$8.29

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Fries

$3.59

Kids

Kids Hamburger with Fries

$8.29

Kids Chicken Strips with Fries

$8.29

Kids Spaghetti

$8.29

Kids Mostaccioli

$8.29

Kids Ravioli

$8.29

Kids Hot Dog with Fries

$8.29

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$8.29

Kids Mini Nacho

$8.29

Served with Melted Cheddar Cheese and Taco Meat - Seasoned Ground Beef

Kids Fish

$8.99

Italian Favorites

Chicken Palomino

$14.29

Grilled Chicken Served on a Bed of Fettuccine Noodles in a Creamy Based Tomato Sauce

Chicken Marsala

$14.29

Battered and Sauteed Chicken Breast with Fettuccine Noodles topped with our Homemade Marsala Wine Sauce

Veal Parmesan

$14.29

2-3 oz. veal patties, melted Swiss Cheese and spaghetti topped with our homemade meat and tomato sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$14.29

Grilled Chicken Breast or Crispy Patties with melted Swiss Cheese and spaghetti topped with our own homemade meat sauce

Spaghetti

$13.29

Served with meatballs and our own homemade meat sauce

Mostaccioli

$13.29

Served with meatballs and our own homemade meat sauce

Ravioli

$14.29

Served with meatballs and our own homemade meat sauce

Lasagna

$15.29

Pasta Primavera

$12.29

Penne Pasta tossed in a garlic cream sauce with garden vegetables

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.29

Fettuccine Noodles tossed in our Homemade Alfredo Sauce

Italian Trio

$15.29

A Piece of Chicken Siciliano, Piece of Lasagna, and Side of Spaghetti

Chicken Siciliano

$13.29

Bread Crumbed Chicken with Spaghetti

Four Star Feautured

Texas Pork Chops

$14.29

Broiled Pork Chops basted in our Homemade Texas Style Spicy BBQ Sauce

Monterey Chicken Dinner

$14.29

Grilled Chicken topped with Melted Swiss Cheese, Bacon, and Sauteed Mushrooms

Tangy Carolina Chicken

$13.29

Grilled Chicken Breast Basted in our Carolina BBQ Sauce

Texas Chicken

$13.29

Grilled Chicken Breast basted in our Homemade Texas Style Spicy BBQ Sauce

Oriental Stir Fry

$13.29

Served with Chicken or Shrimp - Assortment of Garden Vegetables served with White Rice. Chicken...12.99 Shrimp...14.99

Chicken Kebob

$13.29

Served With Your Choice of Potato or Rice Pilaf, Tomatoes, Onions, and Warm Pita Bread.

Double Chicken Kebob

$14.29

Served With Your Choice of Potato or Rice Pilaf, Tomatoes, Onions, and Warm Pita Bread.

Classic Dinners

Roast Turkey

$16.29

House roasted turkey, served with homemade stuffing, and topped with Gravy and Served with your choice of potatoes

Fried Chicken Strips

$13.29

London Broil

$16.29

Roast Sirloin of Beef

$15.29

Veal Cutlet

$13.29

Spinach Pie Dinner

$16.29

Marinated Chicken Breast

$12.29

Served with Rice Pilaf or Choice of Potato

Marinated Chicken Breast (Light Portion)

$11.29

Served with Rice Pilaf or Choice of Potato

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$14.29

Breaded Pork Tenderloin (Light Portion)

$13.29

Baked Meatloaf

$12.29

Baked Meatloaf (Light Portion)

$11.29

Hamburger Steak

$13.79

Served with Sauteed Onions

Wing Ding DInner

$12.99

Spinach Pie Slice

$10.99

Ribs - Steaks - Chops

Hamburger Steak (Light Portion)

$12.79

Served with Sauteed Onions

Baby Back Ribs

$17.29

New York Strip

$20.29

Our New York Strip Steak Is Char-Grilled To Perfection. With Our House Seasoning.

NY Strip Steak & Shrimp

$24.29

Broiled Chops

$14.29

Our Pork Chops Are Char-Grilled To Perfection, With Our House Seasoning.

Broiled Chops (Light Portion)

$13.29

Broiled Chopped Sirloin

$15.29

Served with wine and mushroom sauce

Broiled Chopped Sirloin (Light Portion)

$13.29

Served with wine and mushroom sauce

T-Bone Steak

$22.29

Our T-bone Steak Is Char-Grilled To Perfection. With Our House Seasoning.

Porterhouse Steak

$23.29

Our PorterHouse Steak Is Char-Grilled To Perfection. With Our House Seasoning.

Seafood Classics

Broiled Salmon

$15.29

Broiled Tilapia

$14.29

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$18.29

Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp deep fried to a golden brown

Shrimp In a Basket

$14.29

Medium size shrimp, lightly breaded and deep fried shrimp to a golden brown

Fried Lake Perch

$16.29

Tender strips, breaded and deep fried

Fisherman's Platter

$18.29

Cod, Jumbo Shrimp, Lake Perch, Smelt

Fried Smelt

$14.29

Batter-dipped and deep fried

Fish & Chips

$16.29

Fresh Icelandic cod, batter-dipped and deep fried

Fish & Chips (Light Portion)

$14.29

Fresh Icelandic cod, batter-dipped and deep fried

Soups

Bowl of Chili with Beans

Ty's Homemade Chili

Homemade Tomato Based Chili with a little bit of Heat & Spice

Quart of Soup

$6.99

Bowl of Chicken Noodle

$3.99

Bowl of Lemon Rice

$3.99

2 Quarts of Soup

$13.99

Soup Of The Day

Sides

American Fries

$3.99

French Fries

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.29

Baked Potato with Sour Cream

Coleslaw

$2.29

Cottage Cheese

$2.59

Side of Veggies

$2.59

Onion Rings

$4.29

Rice Pilaf

$4.29

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.79

Pita Bread

$1.25

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Gravy/Sauce

$0.59

Quart of Coleslaw

$6.99

1 pc chicken breast

$4.00

1 pc chicken tenders

$3.50

Summer Plates

Hard Boiled Egg Plate

$8.29Out of stock

Includes freshly cut hard boiled egg halves, Larry's famous homemade potato salad, fresh cottage cheese, fresh cut tomatoes

Stuffed Tomato with Tuna Salad

$9.29Out of stock

Includes fresh tuna salad, Larry's famous potato salad, fresh cottage cheese and hard boiled egg

Fresh Fruit Plate

$9.29

Includes fresh fruit, pineapple rings, peach halves and fresh cottage cheese

Desserts

Carmel Cinnamon Puff - Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.99

Four Star Brownie Delight

$5.99

M&M Fudge Parfait

$4.99

Maria's Brownie Truffle

$4.99

Double Fudge Cake

$6.29

Homemade Apple Pie

$4.29

Cheesecake

$4.29

Rice Pudding

$2.99

Cheesecake with Strawberries

$4.99

Jello

$1.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

Assorted Pies

$4.39

By the Slice

Carrot Cake

$3.99

By the slice

Homemade Baklava

$2.99

Homemade Baklava

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.29

Cheesecake topped with Shredded Homemade Baklava

Deep Fried Oreos

$5.99

6 Hand Battered Oreos Deep Fried To Golden Brown Deliciousness.

Cheesecake

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Four Star Grille serves breakfast all day, lunch and dinner. We also serve beer and wine. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1835 Gratiot, Marysville, MI 48040

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nicky D's - Port Huron
orange starNo Reviews
1209 Military Street Port Huron, MI 48060
View restaurantnext
Lynch's Irish Tavern
orange star4.2 • 626
210 Huron Ave. Port Huron, MI 48060
View restaurantnext
mancinos pizza and grinders - 3540 Pine Grove Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3540 Pine Grove Avenue Port Huron, MI 48060
View restaurantnext
Tokyo Hibachi & Sushi - 4095 24th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4095 24th Avenue Fort Gratiot, MI 48059
View restaurantnext
Sbarro - Birchwood Mall store #5236
orange starNo Reviews
4350 24th Avenue Fort Gratiot Township, MI 48059
View restaurantnext
T's Rockin Roadhouse - Columbus, MI
orange star4.4 • 1,174
8826 Gratiot Ave Columbus, MI 48063
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Marysville
Port Huron
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
New Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Romeo
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Macomb
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Utica
review star
Avg 4.9 (32 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston