Four Star Grille
1835 Gratiot
Marysville, MI 48040
Popular Items
Cocktails
Pomegranate Blast
Vodka, Pomegranate juice, Club soda splash of orange juice and cranberry juice
Michele's Favorite
Vodka, malibu, raspberry flavoring, orange juice, splash of cranberry juice
Jolly Rancher
Vodka, strawberry & watermelon & cherry flavoring and sierra mist
White Claw
Lime or Black cherry or Coconut mango
Long Island Iced Tea
Vodka, Whiskey and lemonade
7 and 7
Canadian Club and sierra mist
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary mix, tabasco, and vodka
Vodka Cranberry
Vodka and Cranberry Juice
Screwdriver
Vodka and Orange Juice
Irish Coffee
House coffee blended with 2 shots of Irish Creme Liquor
Pick Three
Pick a shot, flavoring and mixer.
Sangria
Beer & Wine
Budlight Draft
Budlight
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Labatt Blue
Modelo
Michelob Amberbock
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
Molson Canadian
Cabernet
Chardonnay
Merlot
Moscato
Pinot Grigio
White Zinfandel
Sangria with Fresh Fruit
Pop,LemonAid,Ice T
Sunshine Specials
Eggs Benedict
We don't have Pouched eggs After 1
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs Mixed With Onions, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, And Your Choice of Meat, Wrapped In a Grilled Tortilla, And A Side Of American Fries
The "BIG" Breakfast
2 Eggs, 2 Bacon, 2 Sausage, and Ham, American Fries, and Toast, (Meats can be substituted)
Country Fried Steak
Your Of Choice Of 2 Eggs, Country Style Pork served with Sausage Gravy, American Fries, and Toast
Steak & Eggs
2 Eggs any Style, NY Strip, and American Fries
The Southern
2 Eggs, 1 Biscuit & Gravy, and American Fries
Biscuits & Gravy
2 Eggs, 2 Biscuits and Sausage Gravy
Corned Beef & Hash
Served with 2 Eggs, and Toast
1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
2 Homemade Biscuits with Sausage Gravy
Breakfast Quesadilla
Griddle
Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Banana Pecan Pancakes
Blueberry Banana Pancakes
Classic French Toast
Strawberry Stuffed French Toast
Stuffed with Maple cream cheese
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Belgian Waffle
Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle
Strawberry Banana Waffle
Banana Pecan Waffle
Eggs
2 Eggs & Sausage Patty
2 Eggs & Sausage Patty served with American Fries & Toast
2 Eggs & Canadian Bacon
Served with American Fries & Toast
2 Eggs & Hamburger Patty
Served with American Fries & Toast
2 Egg Special & Choice of Meat
2 Eggs any Style served with American Fries, choice of Meat & Toast
2 Eggs, Pot, & Toast
2 Eggs & Toast
2 Eggs & Pancake & Toast
1\2 egg/meat
Breakfast sandwiches
Skillets
Country Skillet
2 Eggs Scrambled, Served with Sausage Gravy, Choice of Meat, American Fries, Choice Of Cheese, And Choice Of Toast.
The Traditional SKILLET
2 Eggs Scrambled, Choice of Meat, American Fries, Choice Of Cheese, And Choice Of Toast.
Meat Lovers SKILLET
2 Eggs Scrambled, Bacon Sausage, and Ham, American Fries, Choice Of Cheese, And Choice Of Toast.
Garden SKILLET
2 Eggs Scrambled, Choice of Three Vegetables, American Fries, Choice Of Cheese, And Choice Of Toast.
Chili & Cheese SKILLET
2 Eggs Scramble, American Fries, Choice Of Cheese, Topped With Chili and Your Choice Of Toast
Omelettes
Philly Steak Omelette
Sliced Roast Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Au Jus, and Melted Swiss
Mexican Omelette
Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Seasoned Beef, Shredded Cheese, topped with Chili
Greek Village Omelette
Gyros Meat, Feta, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Topped with Cucumber Sauce
Country Omelette
Sausage, Onions, American Cheese topped with Sausage Gravy
Broccoli Cheese Omelette
Spinach & Feta Omelette
Meat Lovers Omelette
Sausage, Bacon, and Ham American Cheese
Combination Omelette
Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and American Cheese
Western Omelette
Ham, Green Pepper, Onions, and American Cheese
Mushroom & Swiss Omelette
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Chopped Bacon, Choice of Cheese, American Fries, and Choice of Toast
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Chopped Ham, Choice of Cheese, American Fries, and Choice of Toast
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Chopped Sausage, Choice of Cheese, American Fries, and Choice of Toast
Cheese Omelette
Choice of Cheese, American Fries, And Choice of Toast
Pick 3 Omelette
Pick 3 Between Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, broccoli, Spinach.
Veggie Omelette
Green Pepper, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Choice of Cheese, American Fries, and Choice of Toast
Kids
Sides
Bacon
Sausage
Ham
Sausage patties
Canadian Bacon
Half Bacon
Half Sausage
One Piece Ham
One Piece Sausage Patty
Toast
Half toast
American Fries Side
Cinnamon Roll
Cottage Cheese
Side of Hash
Oatmeal
Fresh Fruit Cup
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Bagel With Cream Cheese
Extra Eggs
Side Hollandaise Sauce
Ranch
Sausage Gravy
Small Plates - Happy App
Saganaki
Flaming Greek Cheese served with Pita Bread
The Grand Slam
Your choice of boneless or bone-in wing, Chicken Strips, Cheese Sticks, and Golden Onion Rings
Shakin Wings
Bone In or Boneless - Pick from BBQ, Spicy BBQ, or Carolina Style Wings
Mini Quesadillas
Mini Quesadillas Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, and Olives. and Your Choice of Steak, Chicken, or Just cheese
Baby Nacho
Tortilla Chips, Spiced Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Shredded Cheese with Salsa & Sour Cream
Golden Cheese Sticks
Potato Skins
Fried Ravioli
Classic Sliders
Served With American Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Pickles
Jalapeno Poppers
White Queso dip with chips
Chipotle And Cheese Beef Sliders
Served with American Cheese, Pickles, and Our Homemade Chipotle Sauce
Chipotle Chicken Sliders
Crispy Chicken, Pickles, And Homemade Chipotle Sauce
Chicken Buffalo Slider
Served With Our Homemade Buffalo Sauce and Pickles.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders
Thick Cut Bacon, And Our Homemade Sweet Ranch
Premium Burgers 1/2 lb
Texan Burger
Served with an onion ring, mushrooms, swiss cheese & topped with BBQ sauce. Includes Lettuce,Tomato, Pickles
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Served with Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Chili Burger
Classic Burger Topped with Chili, and Onions.
The Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
Served with Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Hawaii Burger
Choice of any Cheese, Pineapple Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Greek Burger
Sprinkled Feta, Cucumber Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
The Works Burger
Served with Bacon, Cheese, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Jalapeno Popper Burger
Our Jalapeño Popper Burger Is Made With A Flame Grilled Burger, Topped with Jalapeño Poppers, American cheese, Cheddar Cheese, And our Homemade Jalapeño Sauce, And Served On A Grilled Burger Bun, With Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles On The Side
Quesadilla burger
Two Mini Cheese Quesadilla with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Creamy Jalapeño Sauce, And 1 Juicy Burger Patty
Chicken Sandwiches
Monterey Chicken Sandwich
Our Monterey Chicken Sandwich Is Made With Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Mushrooms, Crisp Bacon and Melted Swiss Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Served with Grilled Chicken, Melted Swiss, Bacon, and Topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing - Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Served with Grilled Chicken Topped with Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Carolina BBQ Sandwich
Served with Grilled Chicken Topped with Tangy Carolina BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with Marinated Grilled Chicken Topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Served with Crispy Chicken Patty Topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Grilled Wraps
Philly Steak Wrap
Grilled Steak melted with Swiss Cheese. Green Peppers, and Onions
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Tomato, and Spicy Buffalo Sauce in a warm tortilla
Grilled Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken tossed in Creamy Caesar and Romaine Lettuce, Tomato with Parmesan Cheese
Southwest Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Corn, Bacon, Ham, Crispy Tortillas, and Tossed in our Chopped Dressing wrapped in a Warm Flour Tortilla
Chicken Chopped Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Bacon, Ham, and Tossed in our Chopped Dressing wrapped in a Warm Flour Tortilla
Crispy BBQ Wrap
Crispy Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Tomato with BBQ Sauce in a tortilla
Daily Dinner Specials
More Burgers
Featured Sandwiches
French Dip
House Roasted Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, With Our Homemade Au Jus
Turkey Tom
Sliced Turkey Breast with Bacon, choice of Cheese, and Lettuce, Tomato, Onion - Served Hot or Cold
Slim Jim
Our Slim Jim Is Made With Hand Cut Ham, House Roasted Turkey, Diced Onions, Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Side of Mayo, Served On A Opened Faced Hoggie Bun
Philly Cheese Steak
Our Philly Cheese Steak Is Made, With Grilled Philly Steak, Sautéed Green Pepper And Sautéed Onions, With Melted Swiss Cheese, Served On A Grilled Hoggie Bun, With lettuce, And Tomatoes.
Chicken Philly
Grilled Chicken Breast Cut Into Strips with Melted Swiss, Green Peppers, and Onions on a Hoagie Bun
Deli Style Roast Beef
Deli Style - Choice Roast Beef, served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo
Classic Gyros
Traditional Gyros Meat served with Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumber Sauce wrapped in a Pita.
Chicken Gyros
Grilled Chicken Breast Cut Into Strips Served With Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumber Sauce wrapped in a Pita
Crispy Fish Hoagie
Our Famous Deep Fried Cod Served On A Hoagie Roll with Tartar Sauce and Lemon Wedge On The Side, With Your Choice Of Fries, Cup of Soup Or Coleslaw
Classic Sandwiches
Club Sandwich
Our Club Is Made With Our House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Mayo, and a Ripe Tomato. On Your Choice Bread
BLT
Our Classic BLT Comes On Your choice of Toast With Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, And Crisp Bacon
Reuben
Our Reuben Is Made With Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, and Swiss Cheese. Served On Grilled Rye
Corned Beef Sandwich
Our Corned Beef Sandwich Is Made On Grilled Rye, Swiss Cheese, with Corned Beef
Tuna Melt
Our Tuna Melt Is Made With Our Homemade Tuna Salad Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese. Served On Grilled Rye
Patty Melt
Our Patty melt Is on grilled wheat, With a juicy flame grilled burger patty, With grilled onions, and Swiss Cheese
Crispy Chicken Pita
Our Crispy Chicken Pita Is Made With. Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss and American Cheese.
Tuna Salad Canoe
Our Tuna Salad Canoe On A Pita, With Our Homemade Tuna Salad, and Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles On The Side
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Cold turkey
Hot Sand-Bread&Meat w Gravy
Coney Island
Salads
Greek Salad
Fresh Greens, Feta Cheese, Green Peppers, Olives, Beets, Onions, Tomatoes, and Pepperocini Peppers. Served with Warm Pita Bread. With Grilled chicken-12.99
Michigan Cherry Salad
Fresh Greens with Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Michigan Dried Cherries, Walnuts, and Tomatoes
Strawberry Delight Salad - In Season Only
Fresh Greens with Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Fresh Strawberries, Walnuts, and Tomatoes. Served with Warm Pita Bread
Chicken Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Bacon, Egg, Bleu Cheese, Olives. Served with Warm Pita Bread
Southwest Salad
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Corn, Bacon, Ham, BBQ Sauce, and Crispy Tortillas. Served with Warm Pita Bread.
Chicken Chopped Salad
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Bacon, Ham. Served with Warm Pita Bread
Four Star Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, American & Swiss Cheese, Boiled Egg and Tomato Slices
Famous Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed in our Classic Caesar dressing with Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
Julienne Salad
Iceberg Lettuce with Turkey, Swiss, Egg, and Tomato Slices
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crisp Tossed Salad with Chicken Strips, Tomatoes, Swiss & American Cheese and Egg
Tuna Salad Platter
Cottage Cheese, Tuna Salad, Tomato Slices and Egg
Half Greek Salad
Fresh Greens, Feta Cheese, Green Peppers, Olives, Beets, Onions, Tomatoes, and Pepperocini Peppers. Served with Warm Pita Bread. With Grilled chicken-12.99
Half Michigan Cherry Salad
Fresh Greens with Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Michigan Dried Cherries, Walnuts, and Tomatoes
Half Chicken Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Bacon, Egg, Bleu Cheese, Olives. Served with Warm Pita Bread
Half Southwest Salad
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Corn, Bacon, Ham, BBQ Sauce, and Crispy Tortillas. Served with Warm Pita Bread.
Half Chicken Chopped Salad
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Bacon, Ham. Served with Warm Pita Bread
Half Four Star Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, American & Swiss Cheese, Boiled Egg and Tomato Slices
Half Famous Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed in our Classic Caesar dressing with Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
Half Julienne Salad
Iceberg Lettuce with Turkey, Swiss, Egg, and Tomato Slices
Half Crispy Chicken
South of the Border
Taco Salad Bowl
Served with Chicken or Beef Crisp Tossed Salad, Tomatoes, Olives, Shredded Cheese. Served in a tortilla bowl with Salsa and Sour Cream
Classic Nachos
Crisp Tortilla Chips topped with Melted Nacho Cheese and Jalapenos
Burrito Supreme
Spiced Ground Beef and Chili, wrapped in a warm tortilla topped with Shredded Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Olives. Side of Salsa and Sour Cream
Nacho Supreme
Ground Beef, Jalapenos, Shredded Cheese, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Lettuce. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Grilled Quesadillas
Quesadillas Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, and Olives. and Your Choice of Steak, Chicken, or Just cheese
Grilled Pita Fajitas
Grilled Chicken with Green Peppers, Onions, Shredded Cheese wrapped in a Grilled Pita. Salsa and Sour Cream
Taco Platter
Comes with three tacos with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, homemade chipotle, and Your Choice Of Steak, Taco Beef, Chicken, or fish
Chili Cheese Nachos
Chili Cheese Dog with Fries
Chili Dog
Chili Dog with Fries
2 Chili Dogs with Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Fries
Kids
Italian Favorites
Chicken Palomino
Grilled Chicken Served on a Bed of Fettuccine Noodles in a Creamy Based Tomato Sauce
Chicken Marsala
Battered and Sauteed Chicken Breast with Fettuccine Noodles topped with our Homemade Marsala Wine Sauce
Veal Parmesan
2-3 oz. veal patties, melted Swiss Cheese and spaghetti topped with our homemade meat and tomato sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Grilled Chicken Breast or Crispy Patties with melted Swiss Cheese and spaghetti topped with our own homemade meat sauce
Spaghetti
Served with meatballs and our own homemade meat sauce
Mostaccioli
Served with meatballs and our own homemade meat sauce
Ravioli
Served with meatballs and our own homemade meat sauce
Lasagna
Pasta Primavera
Penne Pasta tossed in a garlic cream sauce with garden vegetables
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Noodles tossed in our Homemade Alfredo Sauce
Italian Trio
A Piece of Chicken Siciliano, Piece of Lasagna, and Side of Spaghetti
Chicken Siciliano
Bread Crumbed Chicken with Spaghetti
Four Star Feautured
Texas Pork Chops
Broiled Pork Chops basted in our Homemade Texas Style Spicy BBQ Sauce
Monterey Chicken Dinner
Grilled Chicken topped with Melted Swiss Cheese, Bacon, and Sauteed Mushrooms
Tangy Carolina Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast Basted in our Carolina BBQ Sauce
Texas Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast basted in our Homemade Texas Style Spicy BBQ Sauce
Oriental Stir Fry
Served with Chicken or Shrimp - Assortment of Garden Vegetables served with White Rice. Chicken...12.99 Shrimp...14.99
Chicken Kebob
Served With Your Choice of Potato or Rice Pilaf, Tomatoes, Onions, and Warm Pita Bread.
Double Chicken Kebob
Served With Your Choice of Potato or Rice Pilaf, Tomatoes, Onions, and Warm Pita Bread.
Classic Dinners
Roast Turkey
House roasted turkey, served with homemade stuffing, and topped with Gravy and Served with your choice of potatoes
Fried Chicken Strips
London Broil
Roast Sirloin of Beef
Veal Cutlet
Spinach Pie Dinner
Marinated Chicken Breast
Served with Rice Pilaf or Choice of Potato
Marinated Chicken Breast (Light Portion)
Served with Rice Pilaf or Choice of Potato
Breaded Pork Tenderloin
Breaded Pork Tenderloin (Light Portion)
Baked Meatloaf
Baked Meatloaf (Light Portion)
Hamburger Steak
Served with Sauteed Onions
Wing Ding DInner
Spinach Pie Slice
Ribs - Steaks - Chops
Hamburger Steak (Light Portion)
Served with Sauteed Onions
Baby Back Ribs
New York Strip
Our New York Strip Steak Is Char-Grilled To Perfection. With Our House Seasoning.
NY Strip Steak & Shrimp
Broiled Chops
Our Pork Chops Are Char-Grilled To Perfection, With Our House Seasoning.
Broiled Chops (Light Portion)
Broiled Chopped Sirloin
Served with wine and mushroom sauce
Broiled Chopped Sirloin (Light Portion)
Served with wine and mushroom sauce
T-Bone Steak
Our T-bone Steak Is Char-Grilled To Perfection. With Our House Seasoning.
Porterhouse Steak
Our PorterHouse Steak Is Char-Grilled To Perfection. With Our House Seasoning.
Seafood Classics
Broiled Salmon
Broiled Tilapia
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp deep fried to a golden brown
Shrimp In a Basket
Medium size shrimp, lightly breaded and deep fried shrimp to a golden brown
Fried Lake Perch
Tender strips, breaded and deep fried
Fisherman's Platter
Cod, Jumbo Shrimp, Lake Perch, Smelt
Fried Smelt
Batter-dipped and deep fried
Fish & Chips
Fresh Icelandic cod, batter-dipped and deep fried
Fish & Chips (Light Portion)
Fresh Icelandic cod, batter-dipped and deep fried
Soups
Sides
American Fries
French Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Baked Potato with Sour Cream
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Side of Veggies
Onion Rings
Rice Pilaf
Sauteed Mushrooms
Pita Bread
Side Salad
Side Gravy/Sauce
Quart of Coleslaw
1 pc chicken breast
1 pc chicken tenders
Summer Plates
Hard Boiled Egg Plate
Includes freshly cut hard boiled egg halves, Larry's famous homemade potato salad, fresh cottage cheese, fresh cut tomatoes
Stuffed Tomato with Tuna Salad
Includes fresh tuna salad, Larry's famous potato salad, fresh cottage cheese and hard boiled egg
Fresh Fruit Plate
Includes fresh fruit, pineapple rings, peach halves and fresh cottage cheese
Desserts
Carmel Cinnamon Puff - Vanilla Ice Cream
Four Star Brownie Delight
M&M Fudge Parfait
Maria's Brownie Truffle
Double Fudge Cake
Homemade Apple Pie
Cheesecake
Rice Pudding
Cheesecake with Strawberries
Jello
Ice Cream
Assorted Pies
Carrot Cake
Homemade Baklava
Baklava Cheesecake
Cheesecake topped with Shredded Homemade Baklava
Deep Fried Oreos
6 Hand Battered Oreos Deep Fried To Golden Brown Deliciousness.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Four Star Grille serves breakfast all day, lunch and dinner. We also serve beer and wine. Come in and enjoy!
1835 Gratiot, Marysville, MI 48040