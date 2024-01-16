Artee's Arctic Treats & Italian Ice
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a NEW frozen sweet destination in Port Huron Michigan! Our menu consists of soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, Italian ice, and gelatis. Our vision is to be a FRIENDLY place that serves the BEST frozen treats by staying true to our values with EXCEPTIONAL guest service, GENEROSITY for our community, and QUALITY ingredients.
Location
4th Street, CORNER OF 4TH AND WATER, Port Huron, MI 48060
Gallery
