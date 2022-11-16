Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

mancinos pizza and grinders 3540 Pine Grove Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

3540 Pine Grove Avenue

Port Huron, MI 48060

Popular Items

ITALIAN SPECIAL
MANCINOS CLUB
Garlic Cheese Bread

Grinders

ITALIAN SPECIAL

$15.90+

House Specialty Ham, salami, mushroom, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo

ROAST BEEF

$15.68+

Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

ROAST BEEF TRIO

$16.35+

Ham, turkey, roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

Bannister

$16.35+

Roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN BREAST

$17.02+

Marinated chicken Breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

CHICKEN CLUB

$17.59+

Marinated chicken Breast, Sliced Bacon, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese with Ranch

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$17.59+

Marinated chicken Breast, ham, bleu cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$17.59+

Marinated chicken Breast, marinara sauce, onions, green peppers & parm cheese

STEAK

$18.49+Out of stock

Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

CHICAGO STEAK

$18.49+Out of stock

Steak, onions, mushrooms, garlic butter

COWBOY STEAK

$19.07+Out of stock

Steak, bacon pieces, onion, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch

MANCINOS CLUB

$15.90+

Ham, turkey, sliced bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

HAM AND CHEESE

$15.34+

Ham and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

HAM, CHEESE AND SALAMI

$15.68+

Ham, cheese, salami, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

TURKEY

$15.68+

Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

HAM AND TURKEY

$15.68+

Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

B.L.T.

$15.90+

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese &mayo

VEGGIE

$15.34+

mushrooms, onion, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese & mayo

CRAB & SEAFOOD

$16.47+

Crab and seafood, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onion &mayo

TUNA

$15.90+

Tuna, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

BARBECUE BEEF

$15.90+

Beef barbeque Brisket, cheese

MEATBALL

$15.68+

Meatballs, spaghetti sauce, onions, green peppers

PIZZA

$15.34+

pepperoni, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese (you can make any combo- each additional item is 30 cent on half, 60 cent on whole)

TACO

$15.68+

Taco meat, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella, taco sauce, black olives, lettuce,& tomatoes

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$15.68+

Italian sausage, cheese, spaghetti sauce, onions, green peppers and hot pepper rings

RUEBEN

$16.47+

Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and cheese

Build Your Own Pizza

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

Personal (4 Slices)

$4.40

Medium (8 Slices)

$10.49

X-Large (12 Slices)

$14.50

Specialty Pizzas

Sml Mancino's Pride

$9.63

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives

Sml Mancino's Super

$7.33

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Peppers

Sml Meat Lovers

$7.76

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, and Ground Beef

Sml Vegetarian

$7.17

Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Tomatoes

Sml Taco Pizza

$8.03

Taco meat, Nacho chips, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella, taco sauce, black olives, lettuce,& tomatoes

Sml BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.45

Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, red onions, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Sml Cheeseburger Pizza

$7.12

Ground beef, bacon, onions and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Sml Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.45

Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sml Hawaiian Pizza

$7.12

Ham, bacon, Pineapple

Sml B.L.T.

$8.03

Med Mancino's Pride

$18.19

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Black Olives

Med Mancino's Super

$15.46

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Peppers

Med Meat Lovers

$16.21

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, and Ground Beef

Med Vegetarian

$15.46

Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Tomatoes

Med Taco Pizza

$16.85

Taco meat, Nacho chips, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella, taco sauce, black olives, lettuce,& tomatoes

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.28

Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, red onions, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Med Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.41

Ground beef, bacon, onions and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.28

Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese

Med Hawaiian Pizza

$15.41

Ham, bacon, Pineapple

Med B.L.T.

$16.85

XL Mancinos Pride

$23.55

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Black Olives

XL Mancinos Super

$21.04

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Peppers

XL Meat Lovers

$21.52

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, and Ground Beef

XL Vegetarian

$21.41

Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Tomatoes

XL TACO PIZZA

$22.69

Taco meat, Nacho chips, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella ,taco sauce, black olives, lettuce,& tomatoes

XL BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$23.07

Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, red onions, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese

XL CHEESEBURGER PIZZA

$21.14

Ground beef, bacon, onions and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese

XL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$23.55

Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese

XL HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$21.14

Ham, bacon, Pineapple

XL B.L.T.

$22.69

Slices

Slice

$2.25

Salads

Antipasto

$7.76

Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, black olives, peppercinis

Cherry Chicken Salad

$8.51

Romaine lettuce, marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cherries

Chef Salad

$7.76

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, turkey, ham, salami, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese

Greek Salad

$7.49

Romaine lettuce, green peppers, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, Greek dressing

Taco Salad

$7.22

Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, taco meat, nacho chips and cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Salad

$6.69

Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Dinner Salad

$3.85

Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.51

Romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Tuna salad

$7.22

Seafood Salad

$7.22

Wings

8 piece Boneless Wings

$9.62Out of stock

16 piece Boneless Wings

$17.64Out of stock

24 piece Boneless Wings

$25.67Out of stock

8 piece Wings

$9.62

16 piece Wings

$17.64

24 piece Wings

$25.67

Sauces/dressing

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Bleu cheese

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Sides

Whole Breadstick

$4.55

Half Breadstick

$2.73

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.35

Single Piece Garlic Cheese Bread

$1.78

Chips

$1.34

Cookies

$0.80

Brownies

$2.84

Dozen cookies

$10.17

Dozen brownies

$30.50

Nachos

$6.96

Baked Pasta

Penne pasta with our own marinara sauce covered with cheese.

Baked Pasta

$6.63

Beverages and Combos

16 OZ. FOUTAIN

$2.13

20 OZ. FOUTAIN

$2.24Out of stock

32 OZ. FOUTAIN

$2.35

PURE LEAF

$2.68

BOTTLE WATER

$1.28

2LTRS

$3.77

20 OZ BOTTLE

$2.31

20oz Bottle & Chip Combo

$3.26Out of stock

Large Chip & Drink Combo

$3.80

Sauces & Dressings

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Thousand island

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Greek

$0.50

French

$0.50

Raspberry vinegrette

$0.50

FF Italian

$0.50

FF ranch

$0.50

Bleu cheese

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

A1

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3540 Pine Grove Avenue, Port Huron, MI 48060

Directions

