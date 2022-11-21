Nicky D's imageView gallery

Nicky D's Port Huron

review star

No reviews yet

1209 Military Street

Port Huron, MI 48060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sliders

Slider

$1.85

Slider With Cheese

$2.05

Two Sliders

$3.70

Two Sliders With Cheese

$4.10

6 Sliders

$10.99

6 Sliders With Cheese

$12.19

12 Sliders

$21.99

12 Sliders With Cheese

$24.19

Double Slider

$3.20

Double Slider Cheese

$3.40

Soup & Chili

Bowl Soup

$3.99

Bowl Chili

$3.99

Chili with cheese & onions

$4.75

Gallon Chili

$29.99

Appetizers

6pc Wing Ding

$7.47

9pc Wing Ding

$9.16

5pc Cheese Sticks

$5.56

Onion Rings

$4.59

6pc Chicken Tenders

$8.90

1 Egg Roll

$4.55

2 Egg Rolls

$7.57

6 pc nugget

$6.99

9 pc nugget

$8.99

12 pc nugget

$10.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Coney Island Specials

Coney Island

$2.43

Hot Dog

$2.19

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.23

Large Fries

$4.49

Cheese Fries

$3.71

Large Cheese Fries

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.29

Large Chili Cheese Fries

$6.83

Chili Fries

$4.29

Large Chili Fries

$5.35

South of the Border Fries

$7.89

Side Sqz Chz

$0.90

Side Of Shredded Chz

$0.90

Side Of Feta

$1.00

Side Powder Sugar

$0.50

Small Dressing

$0.65

Large Dressing

$0.85

Texas Toast

$1.50

Side Pita Bread

$2.45

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side Order of Chicken Breast

$5.99

Side Order of Turkey Breast

$4.99

Side Order of Gyro Meat

$5.99

Side Order of Steak

$7.99

3pc Side Order of Fish

$6.99

Side Corned Beef

$6.99

Side Tuna

$4.99

Side Rice

$3.99

Add Egg

$1.24

Cheese (per slice)

$0.90

Side Veggies

$4.99

Salads

Chicken Greek Salad

$11.60

Greek Salad

$9.43

Grill Chicken Breast Salad

$10.07

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.07

Chef Salad

$10.49

Tossed Salad

$6.04

Chicken Ceaser Salad

$10.99

Turkey Salad

$10.49

Baby Greek

$6.99

Dinner Salad

$4.59

Pitas

Grilled Chicken Pita

$8.32

Fried Chicken Pita

$8.32

Johnny D’s Pita

$9.32

Turkey Pita

$8.32

Ziggy Pita

$9.32

Gyro Pita

$9.32

Chicken Gyro

$9.32

Chicken Schwarma Pita

$9.32

Western Chicken Pita

$9.32

Melts

Patty Melt

$6.20

Chicken Melt

$7.20

Tuna Melt

$7.99

Turkey Melt

$7.20

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.34

Cheeseburger

$5.25

Double Hamburger

$5.88

Double Cheeseburger

$6.78

Bacon Burger

$5.88

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.78

Double Bacon Hamburger

$7.42

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.32

Mushroom Burger

$5.99

Chili Burger

$5.51

Turkey Burger

$6.89

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.08

BLT

$5.45

Ham Sandwich

$5.69

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.89

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.20

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.20

Super Club

$8.69

Chicken Club

$8.99

Turkey Sandwich

$7.20

Chicken Philly Sub

$8.85

Turkey Sub

$8.59

Philly Steak Sub

$8.69

Slim Jim

$8.99

Cod Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Corn Beef Sandwich

$8.46

Slinger Corned Beef Deli

$9.22

Reuben

$9.22

Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

Dinners

2pc Grill Chicken Breast Dinner

$11.89

5pc Chicken Tender Dinner

$10.58

8pc Wing Ding Dinner

$10.58

3pc Cod Dinner

$10.97

Stir-Fry

Chicken Stir-Fry

$11.55

Veggie Stir-Fry

$8.35

Desserts

Slice of Cake

$2.99

Whole Caramel Cake

$21.40

Breakfast Specials

Nicky D's Special

$6.09

Paul Bunyon

$8.00

French Toast

$9.40

Chicken Breast

$1,034.00

Corned Beef Hash W/ 2 Eggs & Toast

$8.69

Side Sausage Patties

$2.99

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Sausage

$2.99

Side Ham

$2.99

Side Turkey Slice

$4.99

Side Turkey Sausage

$2.99

Side Eggs

$2.25

Side Toast

$1.89

Side Hashbrowns

$2.99

Side Grits

$2.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.79

Breakfast Sandwiches

Smoked Ham & Egg Sandwich

$4.59

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$4.59

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$4.59

Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$4.99

Egg Sandwich

$3.33

Turkey Slice & Egg

$4.99

Sausage Patty & Egg

$4.99

2Bacon 2Sausage & Egg

$4.59

ham & egg slider

$3.69

bacon & egg slider

$3.69

sausage and egg slider

$3.69

egg slider

$2.99

Omelettes

House Special Omelette

$9.64

Ham Cheese Omelette

$9.48

Bacon Cheese Omlette

$9.48

Sausage Cheese Omelette

$9.48

Turkey Sausage Cheese Omelette

$9.69

Turkey Slice Cheese Omelette

$9.49

Western Omelette

$9.64

Veggie Omelette

$9.48

Cheese Omelette

$6.89

Mushroom Cheese Omelette

$9.48

Farmer's Omelette

$9.64

Club Omelette

$9.99

Egg White Cheese Omelette

$6.99

Mexican Omelette

$9.48

Greek Omelette

$10.49

Chicken Cheese Omelette

$10.89

Corned Beef Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Steak Cheese Omelette

$11.99

From the Griddle

Side Pancakes

$5.67

3 Pc Blueberry Pancakes

$6.40

3 Pc Strawberry Pancakes

$6.40

3 Pc Pecan Pancakes

$6.40

3 Pc Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.40

8 Pc Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.67

3 Pc Texas French Toast

$6.39

Strawberry Waffle

$6.35

Pecan Waffle

$6.35

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$6.99

Plain Waffle

$6.15

Blueberry Waffle

$6.35

Drinks

Soft Drink

$1.95+

LG Kool -Aid

$2.25

Lg Deluxe Drink

$0.50

Lg Deluxe Kool Aid

$0.50

Water

$0.50

Med Orange Juice

$2.75

Med Apple Juice

$2.75

Coffee

$1.80+

Med Hot Tea

$2.05

Ice

$0.50

Med Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Soup & Chili

Bowl Soup

$3.95

Bowl Chili

$4.05

Side Chili

$2.99

Coney Island Specials

Coney Island

$2.35

Loose Burger

$3.49

Nicky D's Coney Special

$3.99

Hot Dog

$2.15

Speed Menu

Chicken Greek Salad

$11.40

Greek Salad

$9.05

Baby Greek Salad

$6.99

Grill Chicken Breast Salad

$9.65

Fried Chicken Pita

$7.80

Coney Island

$2.35

Loose Burger

$3.49

Hot Dog

$2.15

Coney Special

$3.99

Fries

$3.05
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1209 Military Street, Port Huron, MI 48060

Directions

Gallery
Nicky D's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lynch's Irish Tavern
orange star4.2 • 626
210 Huron Ave. Port Huron, MI 48060
View restaurantnext
mancinos pizza and grinders - 3540 Pine Grove Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3540 Pine Grove Avenue Port Huron, MI 48060
View restaurantnext
Four Star Grille
orange starNo Reviews
1835 Gratiot Marysville, MI 48040
View restaurantnext
Tokyo Hibachi & Sushi - 4095 24th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4095 24th Avenue Fort Gratiot, MI 48059
View restaurantnext
Sbarro - Birchwood Mall store #5236
orange starNo Reviews
4350 24th Avenue Fort Gratiot Township, MI 48059
View restaurantnext
T's Rockin Roadhouse - Columbus, MI
orange star4.4 • 1,174
8826 Gratiot Ave Columbus, MI 48063
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Port Huron

Lynch's Irish Tavern
orange star4.2 • 626
210 Huron Ave. Port Huron, MI 48060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Port Huron
New Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Romeo
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Macomb
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Utica
review star
Avg 4.9 (32 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston