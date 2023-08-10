- Home
- /
- Smiths Creek
- /
- Gracie’s Restaurant and Bar - 5600 Lapeer Rd
Gracie’s Restaurant and Bar 5600 Lapeer Rd
No reviews yet
5600 Lapeer Rd
Kimball, MI 48074
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day- Cup
Rotating homemade soups.
Soup of the Day- Bowl
Rotating homemade soups.
Chili Cup
4 bean Chili, made in house.
Chili Bowl
4 bean Chili, made in house.
House Salad
Lettuce blend, onion, tomato, cucumber,shredded cheese, croutons, and choice dressing.
Greek Salad
Lettuce blend, red onion, tomato, cucumber, peppercino pepper, kalamata olives, feta and greek dressing. Add chicken 3.00
Cobb Salad
Lettuce blend, green onion, bacon, tomato, boiled egg, avocado,bleu cheese crumble and ranch dressing. Add Chicken 3.00
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons and homemade caesar dressing. Add chicken 3.00
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Three hand breaded tenders.
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella cheese breaded and fried.
Fried Pickles
Sliced dill pickle, lightly breaded and fried.
Seasonal Hummus
Hummus made in house with pita.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Warm homemade spinach-artichoke dip with pita.
Beef Tip Poutine
Fries topped with beef tips, gravy, and cheddar cheese curds.
Beggin Strips (1pc)
Candied Bacon by the slice. 3/5.00
3/5 Beggin Strips
Table Cornbread
Delicious cornbread with green chiles and jack cheese.
Beggin Strip
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on toasted bread.
Avocado Toast Club
Roasted turkey, ham, bacon, sliced cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado toast top
G's Turkey Classic
Roasted turkey, bacon jam, avocado, lettuce and tomato on toasted bread.
Monte Cristo
Ham, Turkey, and swiss battered and fried. Powdered Sugar, Melba Sauce
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken breast, swiss, coleslaw, pickles and mayo on a brioche bun.
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Fried cod, coleslaw, pickle and tartar on a brioche bun.
Chicken Pita
Grilled or fried chicken, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a warm pita.
Philly
Shaved Ribeye, bell peppers, onions and provolone on a hoagie roll.
French Dip
Shaved Ribeye with house made aus jus on a hoagie roll. Cheese upon request.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs and red sauce made in house with mozzarella on a hoagie roll.
Prosciutto Melt
Prosciutto, mozzarella, basil, pesto, grilled with herb butter.
Burgers & Dogs
Burger- Single
1/3lb Smash burger with american, lettuce, tomato and pickle on brioche bun.
Burger-Double
2- 1/3lb smash burgers with american, lettuce, tomato and pickle on brioche bun.
Patty Melt
1/3lb burger, swiss and sauteed onions on toasted bread.
Coney Dog
Natural casing hot dog, chili, diced onions and mustard on steamed bun.
Entrees & Pasta
Fish and Chips
Breaded or battered cod served with coleslaw, fries and tartar sauce.
Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf with onions and peppers.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast over fresh pasta with red sauce, mozzarella and parmesan.
Spaghetti
Homemade red sauce over fresh pasta. Add meatballs 4.00.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Made to order alfredo sauce over fresh pasta with grilled chicken and parmesan. Substitute salmon 3.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
Greek style with lemon and tzatziki or monterey with bacon, onions, peppers and choice cheese (+$2.00)- served with seasonal vegetable and roasted potatoes.
Chicken Tenders(5)
Five hand breaded chicken tenders with choice dipping sauce, served with fries.
Steaks & Chops
New York Strip
10oz New York strip served with seasonal vegetables and choice potatoes.
Filet Mignon
7oz Beef tenderloin center cut filet served with seasonal vegetables and choice potatoes.
Ribeye
12 oz Ribeye served with seasonal vegetables and choice potatoes.
Grilled Pork Chop
Grilled pork chop served with seasonal vegetables and rice pilaf.
Salmon
Shrimp Skewers
Sides
Side Salad
Choice of house or caesar side salad.
Coleslaw
House made coleslaw.
Seasonal Vegetables
Seasonal vegetables with herb butter.
Onion Rings
Battered onion rings.
French Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries with chili and cheese.
Roasted potatoes
Roasted creamer potatoes with herb butter.
Mashed potatoes
Mashed yukons with garlic and butter.
Pizza Menu
Small Pizza
Medium Pizza
Large pizza
Specialty SM
Specialty MD
Specialty LG
Baked spaghetti
Spaghetti
1/2 spaghetti
baked lasagna
garlic bread
Tossed salad sm
Tossed salad LG
Dough Sticks
Side Ranch/ Red Sauce SM
Side Ranch/Red Sauce LG
Garlic Round
DRINKS
NA Beverages
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Cocktails
Beach Resort Mai Tai
French Martini
House Old Fashioned
Margarita
Pimm's Cup
Pom Martini
Siesta
V's Bee's Knees
Whisky Fizz
LIIT
Applesauce
B-52
Bloody Mary
Blow Job
Bomb Pop
Butter Nipple
Choc Cake
Espresso Martini
Fruit Stripe
Fuzzy Navel
Gummy Bear
Mind Eraser
Mini Beer
Mini Guiness
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Oatmeal Cookie
Pineapple upside Down
Pink Starburst
Red Headed Slut
Rum Runner
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
White Russian
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Bulleit
Canadian Club
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jamison
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Red Stag
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Tullemore Dew
Whistle Pig Rye
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Well Amaretto
Baileys
Buttershots
Blue Curaco
Chambord
Cointreau
Compari
Creme de Cocoa
Creme de Menthe
D. Buttershots
D. Pomegranate
D. Sour Apple
D. Watermelon
Godiva Dark Choc
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Liquor 43
Peachtree
Pimms #1
Rumchata
St. Germaine
Triple Sec
BEER
Bottled Beer
BTL Boston Lager
BTL Bud
BTL Bud Lt
BTL Labatts
BTL Labatt Lt
BTL Mich Ultra
BTL Modelo
BTL Oberon
BTL Seaquench
Two Hearted
BTL Miller lite
Miller high Life
BTL Coors lt
Molson
Hazy IPA
Corona
Oberon
Long drink
Locals Light
Seltzers/ Hard vodka
WINE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Be Good.
5600 Lapeer Rd, Kimball, MI 48074