Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos

Hand-Crafted Tacos - Cocktails, Spirits, & Beer

210 State Street

KING WRAP$9.99
Braised Beef, Corn Tostada, Queso Fundido, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, & Tomato wrapped in a Grilled Flour Tortilla
1/2 RICE BOWL$6.99
Island inspired Vegan Chorizo Fried Rice, Mango, Fresh Jalapeno, Avocado, Poached Egg, Green Onion, & Micro Cilantro
JAMAICAN JERK TACO$4.25
Jamaican Jerk Spiced Chicken, Cotija Cheese, Jicama, Cucumber, Carrot, & Green Onion on a House Made Corn Tortilla
FISH AL PASTOR TACO$4.50
Grilled Sea Bass, Pineapple Salsa, & Micro Cilantro on a House Made Corn Tortilla
FULL RICE BOWL$10.99
Island inspired Vegan Chorizo Fried Rice, Mango, Fresh Jalapeno, Avocado, Poached Egg, Green Onion, & Micro Cilantro
BIRRIA TACO$3.50
Braised Beef, Chihuahua Cheese, & Ghost Pepper Pickled Red Onion grilled on a House Made Corn Tortilla; served with Pan Drippings
BAJA PORK TACO$3.50
Pork Verde, Apple Slaw, Onion, & Cilantro on a House Made Corn Tortilla
CHIPS & DIP$9.99
House Fried Corn Tortilla Chips served with Traditional Red Salsa, Guacamole, & Queso Fundido
SWEET POTATO TACO$4.25
Chorizo Spiced Sweet Potato, Kiwi, Watermelon Radish, Fire Roasted Habenero Pepper, & Micro Cilantro on a House Made Corn Tortilla
EMPANADAS$8.99
Three House Made Empanadas / Roasted Corn Mix served with Mexican Street Corn Sauce / Jerk Chicken and Roasted Poblano served with House Made Chipotle Ranch / Baja Pork and Pineapple served with Toasted Sesame Seed Teriyaki Sauce
210 State Street

St. Joseph MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
