Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

KITA Modern Japanese

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

343 Reviews

$$

2815 Mountaineer Blvd

South Charleston, WV 25309

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Side Hibachi noodles$4.00
Crunch Roll$6.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, mayo, masago
Hibachi Chicken$17.95
California Roll$6.00
kanikama, avocado, cucumber, masago
Hibachi Chicken and Filet Mignon$26.95
Served with soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Kids Hibachi Chicken$10.00
Hibachi Chicken$17.95
Served with soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Gyoza$8.00
Pork dumpling, chili soy vinagrette
Wontons$8.00
Snow crab, cream cheese, mango chili sauce
Spicy Tuna roll$8.00
choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

2815 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston WV 25309

