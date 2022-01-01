Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
KITA Modern Japanese
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
343 Reviews
$$
2815 Mountaineer Blvd
South Charleston, WV 25309
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2815 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston WV 25309
Gallery
Nearby restaurants
It's So So Good Seafood Restaurant And Lounge
No Reviews
4845 MaCcorkle Avenue Southwest South Charleston, WV 25309
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Charleston
Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill - Food Truck 1
4.6 • 1,400
423 Virginia St W Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurant