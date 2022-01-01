Kith And Kin
we strongly believe in the importance of locally sourced and responsibly raised meats, seafood, and produce. We have been working closely with local farms to provide us with fresh, wholesome ingredients which we will transform in our dishes from scratch.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
40 Washington St. • $$
40 Washington St.
Hudson MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
