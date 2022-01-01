Go
Kith And Kin

we strongly believe in the importance of locally sourced and responsibly raised meats, seafood, and produce. We have been working closely with local farms to provide us with fresh, wholesome ingredients which we will transform in our dishes from scratch.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

40 Washington St. • $$

Avg 4.7 (108 reviews)

Popular Items

*Local Oysters$20.00
served on the half shell, aged sherry vinegar mignonette,
atomic horseradish, fresh lemon
Crispy Cauliflower$12.00
buffalo, atomic, dirty, awesome sauce or sweet and spicy asian
Grilled Bacon$16.00
north country smoke house bacon, local honey glaze
Florentine Benedict$16.00
spinach, mushroom, tomato, hollandaise
Steak and Bleu Benedict$20.00
caramelized onions, blue cheese, hollandaise
Boneless Duck Roulade$16.00
wild maine blueberry sherry gastrique, microgreens salad.
Provoleta$13.00
Melted provolone Dana’s chimichurri, chilis, parsley, garlic and herbed bread.
Chicken Wings$14.00
buffalo, atomic, dirty, awesome sauce or sweet and spicy asian
Corned Beef Hash Benedict$17.00
house made corned beef, bell peppers, onions, hollandaise
Classic Benedict$16.00
local ham, english muffin, hollandaise
Location

40 Washington St.

Hudson MA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
