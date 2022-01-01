Go
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Square

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

575 Bellevue Way NE Space 252

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Karaage$6.80
唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo
Tonkotsu Shoyu
とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.
Spicy Ramen
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Garlic Tonkotsu
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium
Shoyu
醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan
See full menu

Location

Bellevue WA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

