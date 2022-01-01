Go
Toast

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Main

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

14845 Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (5074 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Karaage$6.80
唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo
Miso
味噌ラーメン Rich pork broth blended with a Hokkaido miso and garlic paste.
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
Yuzu Shio
ゆず塩ラーメン French sea salt, kelp, and Japanese citrus base, pork, and chicken base
Tonkotsu Shoyu
とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.
Garlic Tonkotsu
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium
Spicy Ramen
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
Shoyu
醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

14845 Main St

Bellevue WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BTW WA #2

No reviews yet

The Best Thai Food on Wheels! Stop by our truck with your empty stomach!!

Ivar's

No reviews yet

Ivar's Seafood Bar in Bellevue, WA.

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dough Zone - Overlake

No reviews yet

Dough Zone Dumpling House was established in Seattle in 2014. The motivation behind the creation of Dough Zone was a desire to bring traditional homemade Chinese comfort food into a modern setting. We specialize in authentic Chinese buns like Q-Bao (Pan Fried Buns), Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumplings), and a variety of distinct, regional Chinese noodles.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston