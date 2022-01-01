Go
Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe

Our delicious menu is scratch-baked daily. We try to remain seasonal and inventive, which means many of our items rotate and change frequently. Offering a full coffee menu featuring La Colombe coffees and Rishi teas.

SANDWICHES

8042 Lincoln Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)

Popular Items

Kouign Amann$3.95
House Specialty - made of butter and sugar and under its crispy caramelized surface lies a soft center. This croissant-like pastry is a small luxury from the Brittany region of France. (pronounced "queen-a-mahn")
Chocolate Croissant$3.95
Our all-butter croissant rolled with rich Valrhona chocolate.
Latte
Shots of espresso combined with steamed milk and topped with a small amount of foamed milk.
What the Cluck?!$9.45
Our house-made chicken salad features freshly cooked chicken breast, celery, red onion, toasted pecans, and tart cherries. Pile this on top of our sourdough bread, and you have a sandwich that rules the roost!
Butter Croissant$3.50
A traditional all-butter croissant
Coffee Cake$3.50
Just like Grandma used to make! This moist sour cream crumb cake is filled with a layer of cinnamon brown sugar, and topped with a crunchy streusel topping. A perfect treat anytime!
King Cake - Small (pre-order for pick-up Mar 1)$4.95
Celebrate Mardi Gras with a personal king cake of your very own! Our miniature king cakes are made from a yeasted sweet bread and filled with a cream cheese filling.
Trojan War$9.45
A Greek-inspired Turkey sandwich. Sliced turkey breast with feta-dill spread, onion, cucumber, and Agamemnon’s anger* on a Tribecca Roll. Comes with chips. (*not a real ingredient)
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.35
Our all-butter croissant stuffed with in-house sliced ham and cheddar cheese.
Almond Croissant$3.95
Our delicate croissant dough, filled with delicious almond paste and creates a wonderful and decadent treat.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8042 Lincoln Ave

Skokie IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
