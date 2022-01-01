Go
  • Miami
  • Kitchen Of the World

Fasten your seat belts!
We offer you a sensory gastronomic experience of international stature.
Enjoy a first-class flight of flavors across the five continents, with dishes that will take you to new heights.
Our colors and details – as well as the interior design, tableware, artistic plating, and even the crew – make the experience at KOW Restaurant an authentic journey around the world.

14429 SW 42ND ST

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigianna$19.00
HAM CROQUETTES$8.00
"KOW" Burger with French Fries$15.50
Brisket Patty in a Brioche Bun with a Bacon-Onion Marmalade and Pickle Mayo served with French Fries.
Noodle Wok "Intruso"$14.50
Steamed and Wok-Seared Noodles with Vegetables and your choice of Chicken or Shrimp.
Pork Belly Ramen$14.00
Egg Noodles, Slow-Cooked Poached Egg, Crispy Pork Belly, Green Onions, Mushrooms, and Nori Sheets bathed in our Special KOW Broth.
Short Ribs RAMEN$24.00
Chicken Breast with Chimichurri$15.50
10 oz. of Chicken Breast on the Grill with Homemade Chimichurri.
Pork Steam Gyozas$9.50
Steamed Pork Gyoza served with our Asian Street Sauce.
Tequepops$8.50
Mini White Cheese Fingers wrapped in a Buttery Dough served with Guava Marmalade.
Pasta Alfredo KOW-Style$18.50
Linguini with Heavy Cream and Parmesan Sauce, topped with Fried Chicken Tenders and Greens.
Miami FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
