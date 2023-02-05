Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jealous Fork

No reviews yet

14417 sw 42 St

Miami, FL 33175

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pancakes

To Die For Traditional

$13.00

Maple Syrup, Whipped Butter

Lemon Curd & Blueberry

$15.00

Homemade Lemon Curd, Blueberry Syrup, Ricotta Crema

Strawberry Cheesecake

$15.00

Liquid Cheesecake, Fresh Stawberries, Graham Cracker Crumble

Chocolate Oreo Chip

$13.00

Crushed Oreo, Chocolate Chips, Oreo Whipped Cream, Chocolate Ganache

Banana Walnut Pancake

$14.00

Walnut Butter, Hickory Smoked Maple Syrup, Banana Custard Brulee

Brunch & Still Hungover

$15.00

Kahlua Coffee Syrup, Whipped Ricotta, Crushed Espresso, Crema Blanca

Peanut Butter Cup

$13.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pancakes, Nutter Butter Whipped Cream, Maple Syrup

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$17.00

Pork Belly, Red Chilis, Pickled Carrots, Fresh Cucumber, Basil, Cilantro

Chicken Thigh High

$17.00

Grilled Corn, Pulled Chicken, Black Bean Salsa, Chipotle Crema, Fresh Cilantro.

Scramble Eggs

$4.00

Opening Menu

Brown Sugar Bacon

$6.00

Red Chili, Black Pepper

Lick Me

$5.00

Strawberry/Vanilla/Mango/Granola/Mint

Double Yolk Egg Jar

$8.00

Bacon/Sweet Poatato/Chives

BBQ Chili Ribs

$16.00

Liquid Smoke, Sriracha, Fresh Cilantro

Corn "Ribs"

$11.00

Black Bean Salsa, Queso Blanco, Fresh Cilantro

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Aged White Cheddar, Fresh Horseradish, Spring Greens

Jealous Burger

$17.00

Kobe Beef, Pickled Onions, Smoked Gouda, Tomato-Pablano Jam

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parm Reggiano

Pork Belly Bites

$13.00

Citrus Mojo

Fries

$6.00Out of stock

SD Horseradish

SD Maple Syrup

SD Wu-Tang

SD Poblano Jam

SD Ketchup

WINE

GL - BLANC DE BLANC BRUT FRANCO

$7.00

BTL - BLANC DE BLANC BRUT FRANCO

$60.00

GL - CAVA BRUT LOS DOS

$9.00

BTL - CAVA BRUT LOS DOS

$45.00

GL - SAUVIGNON BLANC VILLA MARIA

$10.00

BTL - SAUVIGNON BLANC VILLA MARIA

$50.00

GL - ALBARINO SENDA VERDE

$11.00

BTL - ALBARINO SENDA VERDE

$52.00

GL - MALBEC CATENA VISTA FLORES

$9.50

BTL - MALBEC CATENA VISTA FLORES

$47.00

GL - PINOT NOIR PIKES ROAD

$12.50

BTL - PINOT NOIR PIKES ROAD

BEER

ORANGE BLOSSOM HONEY PILSNER

$6.50

J WAKEFIELD PILS

$7.00

SAM SMITH ORGANIC LAGER

$7.50

HIT YUZU LAGER

$9.50

COPPERPOINT LAGER

$7.25

MODELO ESPECIAL LAGER

$6.50

CA RANSACK THE UNIVERSE IPA

$8.50

BROOKLYN BREWERY PULP ART HAZZY IPA

$7.00

DOGFISH HEAD 90 MINUTE IPA

$9.00

LORD HOBO BOOM SAUCE DUB IPA

$8.50

BENEDIKTINER WEISS

$7.00

LOST COAST TANGERINE WHEAT

$7.50

BLVD BREW CO UNFILTERED WHEAT

$8.00

INNIS & GUNN OG OAK AGED

$7.50

WELLS BANANA BREAD STRONG ALE

$7.00

LAGUNITAS LIL SUMPIN' SUMPIN'

$6.50

YOUNGS DUB CHOCOLATE STOUT

$8.50

RAVENS EYE IMPERIAL STOUT 25OZ

$20.50

81BAY BREWING CO. COFFEE PORTER

$6.50

Sake Cocktails

In The Ether

$12.00

Pinapple OrangeMimosa

$12.00

Blueberry Kir Royale

$12.00

Virgin Bali Lemonade

$4.50

Toasted Peach Bellini

$12.00Out of stock

Into The Grey

$12.00

Nomu Mule

$12.00

Pomegranate Mojito

$12.00

Lemon Shandy

$12.00

Bali Lemonade

$12.00

SODA & WATER

SIERRA MIST

$2.75

DIET PEPSI

$2.75

PEPSI

$2.75

SAN PELLEGRINO

$4.75

ROOT BEER

$2.75

LEMONADE

$3.00

ICE TEA SWEET

$2.75

ICE TEA UNSWEET

$2.75

GINGER BEER

$3.25

OJ

$3.25

Virgin Bali Lemonade

$4.50

Milk

Whole Milk

$3.50

Oat Milk

$3.50

Coffee & Tea

Sweet Potato Cappuccino

$5.00

Salted Caramel Affogato

$5.00

Jamaican Ginger Tea

$5.00

Espresso + Custard

$5.00

Espresso

$2.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortadito

$3.25

Chai Tea

$5.00

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Americano

$3.00

Cafe con Leche

$4.00

T-shirt

Kids - Small

$21.00

Kids - Med

$21.00

Kids - Large

$21.00

Adult - Medium

$21.00

Adult - Large

$21.00

Adult - XL

$21.00

Adult - XXL

$21.00

Adult - Small

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Stylish American Cuisine

Website

Location

14417 sw 42 St, Miami, FL 33175

Directions

