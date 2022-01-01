Go
Köy Grill - East Brunswick

336 NJ-18

Popular Items

Pistachio Baklava (4 PC)$10.00
Layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped Pistachio, and sweetened with honey.
Sparkling Water$3.00
Mixed Chicken 2 + 1 Pita$42.00
Chicken Shish, Chicken Gyro & Chicken Adana
Served with: Garnish, Cherry Peppers, Pita/ 1PC & choice of Rice.
Chicken Chops$19.00
Char-grilled boneless chicken thigh marinated with yogurt, pepper & herbs
Chicken Shish$20.00
Skewed marinated cubes of chicken breast char-grilled to perfection
Bottled Water$2.00
SODA CAN$2.50
CK Hunkar Begendi$22.00
Chicken shish served over creamy mozzarella cheese & smoked eggplant puree (No Garnish)
Chicken Adana$19.00
Skewed hand-chopped chicken marinated with red peppers/onions char-grilled to perfection
Red Lentil Soup + 1 Pita$6.00
Location

336 NJ-18

East Brunswick NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
