Krazy Greek Kitchen

From the traditional Gyros, Greek Salad, Hummus, Dolmades and other well known Greek dishes to gourmet dishes such as Grilled Octopus, we blend Mediterranean cuisine tradition with modern creative touches

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

142 W Lakeview Ave #1000 • $$

Avg 4.6 (2299 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Fries w/ Feta$5.00
Drizzled in feta dressing & sprinkled w/ feta cheese crumbles, house seasoning & topped w/ a balsamic reduction
Gyro$8.50
Shaved rotisserie lamb & beef. Served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatzik, wrapped in a pita/ add feta $1
Hummus$6.50
Chickpeas, tahini, olive oil & fresh lemon, served w/ Pita
Gyro Platter$12.00
Gyro meat served open-faced over pita w/ lettuce, tomato, onions & tzatziki sauce, Served w/ oven roasted lemon potatoes
Bowl Avgolemono Soup$5.00
Traditional Greek soup w/ chicken, rice, vegetables & fresh lemon
Greek Salad$8.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, kalamata olives, chickpeas, pepperoncini, red onions & feta cheese w/ vinaigrette
Gyro Dinner$14.00
Gyro meat served open-faced over pita w/ lettuce, tomato, onions & Tzatziki sauce, Served w/ oven roasted lemon potatoes
Chicken Souvlakia$10.00
Kabob marinated in olive oil, fresh lemon & greek herbs served over a bed of rice (Lunch - one skewer / Dinner - two skewers)
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

142 W Lakeview Ave #1000

Lake Mary FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

