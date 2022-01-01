Go
Toast

Kringen Klub

A taste of Norway every day!

722 2nd Avenue North

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

722 2nd Avenue North

Fargo ND

Sunday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blackbirdwoodfire

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toasted Frog - Fargo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boiler Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mezzaluna

No reviews yet

One of North Dakota's most celebrated restaurants, Mezzaluna, features regionally inspired dishes, creative cocktails and a focused wine list. The atmosphere features a horse-shoe bar & posh high-backed banquettes for a chic and cozy vibe.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston