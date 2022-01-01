Go
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse

Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse blends traditional Culinary art with the modern concept of fine dining.
ID and Credit Card required for takeout.

SUSHI • STEAKS

1824 W 14 Mile Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (10800 reviews)

Popular Items

California Roll$6.00
Side Fried Rice$3.50
Sake (Salmon)$3.00
Spicy Mayo(side)$1.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
Miso Soup$2.50
Japanese soybean soup w/ seaweed & tofu
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.50
Da Bomb Roll$7.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crabstick topped w/ spicy mayo
Mexican Roll$13.00
Jalapeno tempura over shrimp tempura & cream cheese roll, drizzled w/ spicy mayo & eel sauce
Yum Yum Sauce(side)$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1824 W 14 Mile Rd

Royal Oak MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
