La Cabanita Bautista, LLC

Come in and enjoy our Authentic Mexican Cuisine. You'll find tasty and beautiful dishes. Our Place is like not other, we're a small restaurant but with an unique atmosphere.

621 E BAY AVE

Avg 5 (20 reviews)

Popular Items

POLLO/ CHICKEN QUESADILLA$14.00
2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, grilled or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.
GUACAMOLE$10.00
Small size guacamole and tortilla chips.
POLLO/ CHICKEN BURRITO$12.00
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and grilled Chicken. Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
NACHOS$12.00
Tortilla chips topped with chili, pico de gallo, guacamole, choice of meat and melted cheese.
ENCHILADAS DE POLLO$15.00
4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with rice, beans and a Breaded chicken Cutlet.
POLLO/ CHICKEN TACOS$10.00
Seasoned chicken, served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
CARNE ASADA/ STEAK BURRITO$13.50
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and carne asada (steak). Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
TRADITIONAL FAJITAS$14.00
Choice of meat (Chicken, Asada, Pastor or Shrimp) sauteed with Onions, Peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and homemade tortillas.
CARNE ASADA/ STEAK TACOS$14.00
Carne asada served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
AL PASTOR TACOS$13.50
Seasoned pork meat with pineapple, served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
Delivery

Location



MANAHAWKIN NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
