La Herradura

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

4801 Shore Dr B • $

Avg 4.3 (370 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne Azada$14.50
Chori nachos$9.75
Yolandas$11.99
Pollo Borracho$14.50
Chimichanga Mix$12.50
Enchiladas Poblanas$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Location

4801 Shore Dr B

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
