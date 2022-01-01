La Plaza Garibaldi Taqueria

DaddiO's Burger

No reviews yet

DaddiO's Burger is a modern burger Restaurant in Port Arthur, Texas with an emphasis on quality. We pride ourselves in using top-quality ingredients, such as Nolan Ryan beef, freshly baked buns, and homemade sauces, such as our famous ranch and Zesty Chipotle.

For a more exotic taste, we have goat cheese burgers and parmesan truffle fries. Our fries are freshly cut from Idaho Russet potatoes. Our shakes, malts, and floats are made with Blue Bell ice cream. We have a great selection of craft beers. All of these work together to make DaddiO's Burger the right choice.

