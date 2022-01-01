Go
La Qchara

Come in and enjoy! and Tip well

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

506 franklin st • $$

Avg 4.7 (1207 reviews)

Popular Items

Americano$3.45
served in a 16oz cup, hot water and two shots of espresso
Mini empanadas (2)$7.95
Two mini shredded chipotle chicken empanadas
Burrito$14.95
Choice of chicken, beef, or pork with black beans, rice, salsa, & cheese, served with yuca fries
Yuca Fries$4.50
Crispy Yuca fries Served with guasacaca sauce
gluten free
Mexican Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, spinach, chihuahua cheese, & chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
Las Carnitas$13.95
Three soft corn tacos each filled with shredded beef, chipotle chicken, and roasted pork, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, & crema fresca, served with rice
Gluten free
Quesadillas$14.95
Chipotle shredded chicken, Chihuahua cheese, corn salsa, & sliced avocado, served with yuca fries
Latte$3.80
Intelligentsia black cat espresso with steamed milk
Sweet Plantains$3.50
Topped with queso fresco
gluten free
Side Black Beans$2.95
Topped with Queso Fresco
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

506 franklin st

Melrose MA

Sunday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
