La Rosa Chicken & Grill

Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

1715 Union • $$

Avg 4.8 (1409 reviews)

Popular Items

5 Mild Tenders$5.80
5 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
Half Chicken Roasted Meal$11.50
4pc Roasted Chicken (breast, wing, leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Lg. Mashed Potatoes$6.25
Half Chicken White Roasted Meal$14.75
4pc White Roasted Chicken (2 breasts & 2 wings) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Quarter White Roasted Meal$9.00
2pc White Roasted Chicken (breast & wing) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Lg. Macaroni & Cheese$6.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1715 Union

Hazlet NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

