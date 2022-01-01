La Sirena Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
793 Reviews
$$
30862 South Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach CA 92651
Nearby restaurants
Ristorante Rumari
Come on in and enjoy!
Oak Laguna Beach
California comfort cuisine in the comfort of your home.
Avila's El Ranchito- Laguna Beach
Come in and enjoy!
La Casa Del Camino - Roof Top
Come in and enjoy!