Subject to Availability;;
48-hour noticed on all catering....

154 N Saginaw St

Popular Items

1/2 Classic Club Sandwich Box Lunch$9.00
includes half of a sandwich,
better made chips, pickle & cookie
Casual Fare Buffet (per person)$22.00
house salad,
grilled chicken,
herb-roasted yukon potatoes,
grilled vegetable platter,
fresh bakery rolls and butter
cookie and brownie platter
Roast Beef Sandwich Box Lunch$12.00
includes whole sandwich,
better made chips, pickle & cookie
Classic Club Sandwich Box Lunch$12.00
includes whole sandwich,
better made chips, pickle & cookie
Chicken Salad Croissant Box Lunch$12.00
includes whole croissant,
better made chips, pickle & cookie
Turkey Guacamole Wrap Box Lunch$12.00
includes whole wrap,
better made chips, pickle & cookie
1/2 Chicken Caesar Wrap Box Lunch$9.00
includes half of a wrap, better made chips, pickle & cookie
Chicken Caesar Wrap Box Lunch$12.00
includes whole wrap,
better made chips, pickle & cookie
Deli Sandwich Platter (Serves 10-12)$95.00
assortment of sandwiches and wraps and also includes better made chips, pickles and cookies
1/2 Ham & Cheddar Sandwich Box Lunch$9.00
includes half of a sandwich,
better made chips, pickle & cookie
Location

154 N Saginaw St

Pontiac MI

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Batch No. 154

Charlene's / Flagstar Strand

Alley Cat Cafe

A groovy little restaurant and coffee shop in the heart of downtown Pontiac serving all coffee drinks, beer, wine, alcohol, sliders, tacos, sandwiches, soups, salads, sweets & more

Hunter House Hamburgers

Classic sliders and fries since 1952.

