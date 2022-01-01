Lagarde
Let the Good Times Roll!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
5090 Peachtree Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5090 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
KARV Kitchen
Celebrate Flavor & Family!
Galla's Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!
The Downwind Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Mamak Vegan
Come on in and enjoy!