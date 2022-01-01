Go
Lagarde

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5090 Peachtree Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp$16.25
Served with a side of Remoulade
BLT Salmon SANDWICH$13.00
Blackened Salmon Served over brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, bacon, basil aioli
Roasted Chicken Thighs$16.00
Two Herb Roasted Chicken Thighs, served with Olive Oil Loaded Smashed Potatoes
Gumbo
Andouille Sausage, Bacon, Shrimp, Steamed Rice. Choose Cup or Bowl
Bread Pudding$8.00
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding, Caramel Sauce
Fries$6.00
Served Plain or with Cajun Seasoning
Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
Fried Shrimp Po Boy on Leidenheimer French Bread, Dressed (Lettuce/Tomato/Pickles), with Remoulade Sauce
Jambalaya$15.00
Rice, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Chicken, green peppers, Onions (Gluten Free)
Cajun Fish Bites App$11.00
Fried Atlantic Salmon, Cajun Seasoning, Tangy Lagarde Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Sports
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5090 Peachtree Blvd

Chamblee GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

