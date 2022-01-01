Go
Latin Cafe 2000 image
Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch

Latin Cafe 2000

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

675 Reviews

$$

1192 W 49 Street

Hialeah, FL 33012

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Bistec de Pollo Empanizado$10.49
Breaded marinated chicken breast.
Croqueta de Jamon$1.00
Housemade Ham croquette.
Refrescos Latas$1.89
Canned Sodas
Desayuno Tradicional$5.99
Two eggs any style with ham or bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes or French fries, and your choice of toast and coffee.
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$9.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions.
Tequenos$1.89
Crispy Tequenos filled with Cheese or Guava & cheese
Pan con Bistec$9.49
Cuban bread, palomilla steak, potato sticks, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Comes with French Fries.
Bistec de Palomilla$11.99
Grilled thin Cuban-style steak topped with onions.
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1192 W 49 Street, Hialeah FL 33012

Directions

