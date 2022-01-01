Le Pain Quotidien

Zinc@Shade

At Shade Hotel, we've crafted a unique luxury hotel experience in the heart of the thriving Manhattan Beach community. Our coastal chic boutique hotel features gourmet California cuisine right here on the premises at our restaurant zinc@shade.

Our terrace, lounge and courtyard offers a true fusion of the coastal lifestyle with the unique energy of LA nightlife. Enjoy a craft cocktail alongside an inventive small plate, or take it easy with a glass of wine from our extensive California wine list – all in a cool, comfortable environment that fuses the traditional beach feel with modern design that blends indoor and outdoor dining. When the sun sets, cozy up next to on of our outdoor fire pits. Cool, hip, comfortable, inviting. We look forward to serving (and celebrating) with you at zinc@shade!

