Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
451 Manhattan Beach • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
451 Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
