Go
Banner pic

Lercy's South

Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

7600 Bayway Drive

Baytown, TX 77520

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

7600 Bayway Drive, Baytown TX 77520

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Pho House Brews & More

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nara Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

King's BBQ Baytown

No reviews yet

Delicious BBQ food & American Classic Sides.

BUD's BBQ

No reviews yet

Here at Buds we got you covered, ask for our catering service for big crowds with your choice of meats, sides & buns! enjoy of our weekly specials everyday!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Lercy's South

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston