Go
Toast

Lilly's Cafe

Experience Heritage Gardens and have a drink and sandwich, soup or salad. Come in and enjoy!

67 Grove Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

67 Grove Street

Sandwich MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Local Tavern and Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marshland Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Seal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Belfry Inn and Bistro

No reviews yet

Soaring interior space set in a former church, with large bar and firplaced main dining room. Several private dining spaces. Well spaced interior seating and on terrace. Serving contemporary American cuisine, our seasonally evolving menu uses fresh and local Cape Cod ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston