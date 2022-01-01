Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill is for people who want to have fun and enjoy a unique dining experience. Serving Modern Asian Cuisine with American Flair, our chefs use traditional Asian cooking techniques and ingredients in non-traditional ways to create bold, craveable flavors that appeal to all tastes. With an upbeat atmosphere, an innovative bar and friendly service, Ling & Louie's redefines what Asian restaurants are expected to be.
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
3210 E Louise Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3210 E Louise Dr
Meridian ID
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
