Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill is for people who want to have fun and enjoy a unique dining experience. Serving Modern Asian Cuisine with American Flair, our chefs use traditional Asian cooking techniques and ingredients in non-traditional ways to create bold, craveable flavors that appeal to all tastes. With an upbeat atmosphere, an innovative bar and friendly service, Ling & Louie's redefines what Asian restaurants are expected to be.

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

3210 E Louise Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (4429 reviews)

Popular Items

California Roll$12.00
kanikama, motoyaki sauce, cucumber, avocado
Include Utensils
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$12.00
water chestnuts, onions, lemon grass, thai basil, cilantro
Mongolian Beef$18.50
sliced flat iron steak, yellow + green onions, mushrooms, ginger-garlic soy
Pan-Seared Potstickers$12.00
seasoned soy dipping sauce
Orange Peel Chicken$16.50
crispy chicken, crispy spinach, sweet citrus-chili soy
Uncle Fu's Fried Rice w/ Chicken$14.50
chopped vegetables, scrambled egg, secret sauce
Crispy Crab Wontons$13.00
Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce
New Wave Pad Thai$18.50
shrimp, chicken, egg, peanuts, rice noodles, sweet tamarind-chili sauce
Popcorn Chicken - Bento Box$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3210 E Louise Dr

Meridian ID

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

