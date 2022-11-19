Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

1,046 Reviews

$$

750 W Idaho St

Boise, ID 83702

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle
Panang Curry

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$7.50

<GF> Boiled and salted. Served with fish sauce vinaigrette.

Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$9.50

<GF : Optional> Grilled shrimp, organic tofu, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with hoisin and fish sauce vinaigrette

Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$9.50

Chicken, cilantro, lemongrass, garlic, ginger.*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE* *CONTAINS OYSTER SAUCE*

Imperial Rolls

Imperial Rolls

$9.50

<VEGAN> Crispy fried vegetable spring roll served with sweet chili sauce. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*

Papaya Salad

$11.00

<GF : Optional> Green papaya, heirloom tomato, green beans, carrots, peanuts, lime juice, garlic, Thai chili served with sticky rice.

Uncle Chai's Wing

$10.50

Vietnamese style bone-in fried chicken, fish sauce, fresh herbs, fried garlic, chili.*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*

Moo Ping

Moo Ping

$9.50

Popular grilled pork on stick, A Thai street food with herb ,spice, sauces and coconut milk that has a sweet and salty flavor That is a summer favorite summer grilled food. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*

Tom Kah Gai

Tom Kah Gai

<GF> Lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, Thai chili, mushrooms, organic chicken in coconut milk and chicken broth.

Tom Yum

<GF : Optional> Shrimp, lemongrass, kaffir lime, fish sauce, chili, mushrooms.

Miso Soup

Tofu, mushroom, wakame seaweed, green onion. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*

*VEGAN* Appetizers

(V)Edamame

$7.50

<VEGAN> <GF> Boiled and salted.

Tsukemono Moriawase

$7.50

<VEGAN> <GF : optional> House made assorted pickles

Brussels Sprouts

$8.50

<VEGAN> Fried and tossed with fresh herbs and salty, sour, spicy seasoning

(V) Summer Roll

$9.50

<VEGAN> <GF : optional> Organic tofu, sauteed mushrooms, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with sweet chili and hoisen sauce

(V) Pot Stickers

$9.50

<VEGAN> Mushroom, tofu, eggplant, sweet pepper, garlic, ginger, yellow curry, soy sauce, lime, cilantro. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*

Imperial Rolls

Imperial Rolls

$9.50

<VEGAN> Crispy fried vegetable spring roll served with sweet chili sauce. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*

Steamed Bao Bun

$9.50

<VEGAN> Plant based char sui, bell pepper, onion, green onion. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*

3 Flavored Mushrooms

$9.50

<VEGAN> Assortment of mushroom tempura fried and tossed with sweet, sour 3flavor sauce. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*

(V) Papaya Salad

$10.50

<VEGAN> Green papaya, heirloom tomato, green beans, peanuts, lime juice, Thai chili served with sticky rice. **NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE**

*VEGAN* Sushi

Vegan Nigiri

$13.00

5 pieces chef's selection

Kabocha Roll

$11.00

Organic steamed tofu, baby corn, sweet potato, topped with Japanese pumpkin, yellow curry sauce and crispy lime leaves.

Green Goddess Roll

$12.00

Asparagus, cucumber, takuan/Japanese pickled radish, topped with avocado, Kabayaki sauce, Goddess sauce, spicy vegan mayonnaise.

Spicy Jackfruit Roll

$12.00

Jackfruit, fried onion, topped with mango, avocado, sriracha, vegan mayonnaise

Sakura Roll

$10.00

Mango, jalapeno, onion, pickled daikon wrapped in soy paper, topped with shichimi pepper

Asparagus Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Sushi

Sashimi Combo

$13.00+

Hamachi Sashimi

$14.00

6pcs Yellowtail

Hotate Sashimi

$14.00

6pcs Scallop

Tombo Sashimi

$14.00

6pcs Hawaiian Albacore

Maguro Sashimi

$13.00

6pcs Tuna

Sake Sashimi

$13.00

6pcs Salmon

Unagi Sashimi

$13.00

6pcs Fresh water eel

Tako Sashimi

$13.00

6pcs Octopus

Ebi Sashimi

$11.00

6pcs Shrimp

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.00

Yellowtail

Hotate Nigiri

$7.00

Scallop

Tombo Nigiri

$7.00

Hwaiian Albacore

Maguro Nigiri

$6.00

Tuna

Sake Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon

Unagi Nigiri

$6.00

Fresh water eel **NOT AVAILABLE GLUTENFREE**

Tako Nigiri

$6.00

Octopus

Ebi Nigiri

$5.00

Shrimp

Hamachi Maki

$9.00

Yellowtail

Hotate Maki

$9.00

Scallop

Tombo Maki

$9.00

Hawaiian albacore

Maguro Maki

$8.00

Tuna

Sake Maki

$8.00

Salmon

Unagi Maki

$8.00

Fresh water eel ***GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE***

Tako Maki

$8.00

Octopus

Ebi Maki

$7.00

Shrimp

Unagi Roll

$15.00

Unagi, cucumber, ebi topped with avocado and unagi sauce ***GF NOT AVAILABLE***

Spider Roll

$12.00

Tempura fried soft shell crab, avocado, unagi sauce ***GF NOT AVAILABLE*** we offer soft shell crab fried without the tempura batter with your request.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, tobiko sauce, furikake, unagi sauce ***GF NOT AVAILABLE***

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, sesame seeds, green onion

California Roll

$10.00

Red crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, red bell pepper, tobiko spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Salmon, avocado, sriracha, tobiko spicy mayo, green onion

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, tobiko spicy mayo, sesame seeds, green onion

Spicy Tako Roll

$9.00

Octopus, avocado, spicy mayo, sriracha, tobiko, green onion

Valo Roll

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, jalapeno, red bell pepper, topped with shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, house sauce, tobiko, sriracha and sesame seeds ***GF NOT AVAILABLE***

Fuji Mountain Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, salmon, red crab, Thai basil shallot cream cheese. Tempura fried and topped with tobiko spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tobiko

Hot Mama Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, shishito, topped with salmon, avocado, house sauce and sriracha

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, topped with fresh water eel and unagi sauce ***GF NOT AVAILABLE***

Ono Roll

$16.00

Spicy crab and cucumber topped with albacore and house sauce

Long Island Roll

$16.00

Salmon, tuna, tempura asparagus topped with yellowtail, avocado, tobiko spicy mayo and unagi sauce

L.A. Roll

$16.00

Crab, cream cheese, avocado topped with eel, tuna and unagi sauce ***GF NOT AVAILABLE***

Reno Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with spicy tuna, tobika spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Boise State Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna and crab topped with shrimp, salmon, avocado and sweet chili sauce

-VEGAN- Noodles

(V)Pad Thai

$16.00

Rice noodles, peanuts, bean sprouts, green onion tossed in a wok with house made tamarind pad thai sauce. Crushed chili flakes on the side. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE*

(V)Pad Se-ew

$16.00

Rice noodles, carrots, kailan tossed in a wok with house made sauce.

(V)Drunken Noodle

$16.00

Rice noodles, garlic, thai chili, bell peppers, mushroom, onion tossed in a wok with house made sauce.

(V)Garlic Noodle

$16.00

Rice noodles, garlic, beansprouts, bok choi tossed in a wok with house made sauce. Served with sweet chili vinaigrette.

Shoyu Miso Ramen

Shoyu Miso Ramen

$15.00

Fresh ramen noodles, wild mushroom broth, Enoki, pickled shiitake, kikurage, steamed tofu, five spice marinated verisoy, bamboo shoot, bok choi. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE* *contains soy*

-VEGAN- Curry

Your choice of protein, served with your choice of rice.

(V)Yellow Curry

$16.00

Tumeric, chili, garlic, seasonal vegetables. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE* *Contains mushroom soy sauce*

(V)Green Curry

$16.00

Green chili, garlic, galangal, seasonal vegetables. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE* *Contains mushroom soy sauce*

-VEGAN- Entree

Your choice of protein, served with your choice of rice.

(V)Pad Prik Khing

$16.00

Prik Khing curry, garlic, basil, lemongrass, green beans.

(V)Stir Fried Pumpkin

$17.00

Braised pumpkin, seasonal vegetables.

Vegan Honey Duck

$17.00

Vegan mock duck, organic agar nectar, kailan, bok choi. Side of vegan duck sauce with jalapeno slice. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*

-VEGAN- Fried Rice

Your choice of protein.

(V)Drunken Fried Rice

$16.00

Garlic, Thai chili, onion, bamboo shoots, mushroom, bell peppers.

(V)Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Curry powder, cashew, yellow and green onions, raisin, carrot, pineapple.

(V) Kimchi Fried rice

$16.00Out of stock

House made vegan kimchee, seasonal vegetables tossed in wok

Curry

Your choice of protein, served with your choice of rice.

Panang Curry

$15.00

Red chilis, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, coriander, fish sauce,seasonal vegetables.

Massaman Curry

$15.00

Cumin, cardamom, peanuts,seasonal vegetables.

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Tumeric, chili, garlic, seasonal vegetables. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE* *Contains mushroom soy sauce*

Green Curry

$15.00

Green chili, garlic, galangal, seasonal vegetables. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE* *Contains mushroom soy sauce*

Khao Soi Curry

Khao Soi Curry

$15.00

<GF : optional> Classic curry over egg noodles from Northern Thailand. Curry made from scratch, choice of protein, bean sprouts, pickled mustard greens, shallots, cilantro. *Chicken option will be our bone in braised chicken* *<GF> option will be substituted to rice noodles*

Entree

Your choice of protein, served with your choice of rice.

Cashew Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, cashew nuts, bell peppers, yellow and green onions, carrots, baby corn, mild chili paste.

Pad Prik Khing

$15.00

Prik Khing curry, garlic, basil, lemongrass, green beans.

Thai Basil

$15.00

Bell pepper, yellow onion, mushrooms, bamboo shoot, green beans, Thai basil.

Evil Jungle Prince

$15.00

Red curry reduction, kaffir lime, green beans, carrots, bell peppers.

Pepper Steak

$19.00

Stir-fry melody of green and red bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, onion and mushrooms.

Swimming Angel

$15.00

Peanut sauce, broccoli, spinach, vegetable vinaigrette.

Honey Duck

Honey Duck

$21.00

Half duck marinated in soy and honey for 24 hours served with kailan and bok choi.

Kai Yang

$20.00

Charcoal roasted free range chicken stuffed with lemongrass, garlic, pepper and cilantro. Served with sticky rice and sweet-sour-spicy and tamarind sauce. One of our Mai Thai's original menu! *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*

Fried Rice

Your choice of protein.
Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.50

<GF : Optional> House char sui pork, cashew, yellow and green onions, raisin, carrot, egg, pineapple.

Drunken Fried Rice

$15.00

Khao Phat Talay XO

$22.00

<GF : Optional> House made XO fried rice topped with fried egg served with grilled scallops and tiger prawns.

Khao Phat Puu

$19.50

<GF : optional> Traditional crab fried rice with carrot, edamame, cilantro, and lime. Served with egg omelette and cucumber.

Kimchi Fried rice

$16.00Out of stock

<GF : Optional> House made kimchee, seasonal vegetables, egg tossed in a wok

Noodles

Your choice of protein.

Drunken Noodle

$15.00

Fresh flat rice noodles, egg, garlic, mushrooms, yellow onion, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, Thai basil.

Pad Se-ew

$15.00

Fresh flat rice noodle, kailan, carrot, egg, oyster sauce.

Garlic Noodle

$15.00

Fresh flat rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, bok choi, green onion.

Pad Thai

$15.00

Fresh thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, organic tofu, side of peanuts, chili flakes.

Pad Cha Beef Brisket

$20.00

Wok tossed ramen noodle, garlic, cilantro, white pepper corns, Thai chilies, 12 hour roasted beef brisket. Served with Thai sriracha ***NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE ***

Sides

Side Green Beans

$6.50

Side Bok Choi

$6.50

Side Spinach

$6.50

Side Kai Lan

$6.50

Side Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.50

Side Coconut Rice

$3.50

Side Sticky Rice

$3.50

Side Peanut Sauce

$3.50

Side Jim Jaew Sauce

$3.00

From Isan province of Notheast Thailand, this smokey, spicy dipping sauce is found on every street corner in Thailand. (GF)

Side Roti

$3.50

Side Fried Rice

$6.00

Dessert

Matcha Lava

$10.00

Warm, dark chocolate cake filled with matcha ganache, served with coconut ice cream.

Thai Banana Roti

$10.00

Crunchy, crispy roti layered with banana, topped with condensed milk, Idaho honey, seasonal fruits.

Mango & Sticky Rice

Mango & Sticky Rice

$10.00

Sticky rice, coconut cream, mango.

Coconut Ice Cream

$8.00

Seasonal Sorbet

$8.00

Caramel Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake and buttery pecan-graham cracker crust, creamy pumpkin, warm spices, homemade caramel sauce topped with pecans. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTENFREE*

Water

San Pellegrino -SM-

$3.00

San Pellegrino -LG-

$6.00

Soda

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Bottled ginger beer.

Root Beer

$5.00

Bottled root beer.

Pellegrino -Limonata-

$3.00

Lemon flavored Pellegrino.

Pellegrino -Aranciata-

$3.00Out of stock

Orange flavored Pellegrino.

Teas

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Hot Chai Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Chai Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Coffees

Thai Coffee -Iced-

$5.00

Thai Coffee -Hot-

$5.00

Smoothies

Boba Smoothies

$5.00

Your choice of flavor and milk.

Mango Tango

$5.00Out of stock

Mango, banana, strawberry, pineapple juice, agave, blended with ice.

Aloha

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry, blue berry, banana, pineapple juice, agave, blended with ice.

Special Cocktail

Beetlegiuce

$11.00

Death Eater

$12.00

The Pumkin King

$12.00

Red Wine

Foxglove -Cabernet Sauvignon-

$38.00

Evesham Wood -Pinot Noir-

$34.00

Zorzal 'Grand Terroir' -Malbec-

$34.00

Gilbert 'Left Bank' -Bourdeaux Blend-

$40.00

Matthiasson 'Village' -Cabernet Sauvignon-

$46.00

Telaya 'Turas' -Red Blend-

$42.00

Syncline 'Subduction' -GSM Blend-

$34.00

Montsecano 'Refugio' -Pinot Noir-

$30.00

Vagilo 'Temple' -Malbec-

$28.00

White Wine

Presqu'ile -Chardonnay-

$34.00

Domaine Du Salvard -Sauvignon Blanc-

$34.00

Redentore -Pinot Grigio-

$34.00

Anam -Telaya-

$34.00Out of stock

Sancerre -Sauvignon Blanc-

$42.00

Domaine Migot 'Methode Traditionelle' -Brut-

$34.00

Sandhi -Chardonnay-

$32.00

Broc Cellars 'Love' -White Blend-

$28.00

Seehof 'Elektrisch' -Riesling

$28.00

Rosé Wine

Rose

$9.00

Champagne/Sparkling

Domain Chandon -Sparkling-

$8.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mai Thai has been voted the Best of Boise 17 years in a row. We are proud to have been voted Best in Boise in several categories, including Best Thai Food, Best Happy Hour, and Best Vegetarian Food.

Website

Location

750 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

Gallery
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar image
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar image
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar image
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar image

Map
