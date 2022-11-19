Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
1,046 Reviews
$$
750 W Idaho St
Boise, ID 83702
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points for loyalty members
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame
<GF> Boiled and salted. Served with fish sauce vinaigrette.
Summer Roll
<GF : Optional> Grilled shrimp, organic tofu, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with hoisin and fish sauce vinaigrette
Pot Stickers
Chicken, cilantro, lemongrass, garlic, ginger.*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE* *CONTAINS OYSTER SAUCE*
Imperial Rolls
<VEGAN> Crispy fried vegetable spring roll served with sweet chili sauce. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
Papaya Salad
<GF : Optional> Green papaya, heirloom tomato, green beans, carrots, peanuts, lime juice, garlic, Thai chili served with sticky rice.
Uncle Chai's Wing
Vietnamese style bone-in fried chicken, fish sauce, fresh herbs, fried garlic, chili.*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
Moo Ping
Popular grilled pork on stick, A Thai street food with herb ,spice, sauces and coconut milk that has a sweet and salty flavor That is a summer favorite summer grilled food. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
Tom Kah Gai
<GF> Lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, Thai chili, mushrooms, organic chicken in coconut milk and chicken broth.
Tom Yum
<GF : Optional> Shrimp, lemongrass, kaffir lime, fish sauce, chili, mushrooms.
Miso Soup
Tofu, mushroom, wakame seaweed, green onion. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
*VEGAN* Appetizers
(V)Edamame
<VEGAN> <GF> Boiled and salted.
Tsukemono Moriawase
<VEGAN> <GF : optional> House made assorted pickles
Brussels Sprouts
<VEGAN> Fried and tossed with fresh herbs and salty, sour, spicy seasoning
(V) Summer Roll
<VEGAN> <GF : optional> Organic tofu, sauteed mushrooms, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with sweet chili and hoisen sauce
(V) Pot Stickers
<VEGAN> Mushroom, tofu, eggplant, sweet pepper, garlic, ginger, yellow curry, soy sauce, lime, cilantro. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
Imperial Rolls
<VEGAN> Crispy fried vegetable spring roll served with sweet chili sauce. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
Steamed Bao Bun
<VEGAN> Plant based char sui, bell pepper, onion, green onion. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
3 Flavored Mushrooms
<VEGAN> Assortment of mushroom tempura fried and tossed with sweet, sour 3flavor sauce. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
(V) Papaya Salad
<VEGAN> Green papaya, heirloom tomato, green beans, peanuts, lime juice, Thai chili served with sticky rice. **NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE**
*VEGAN* Sushi
Vegan Nigiri
5 pieces chef's selection
Kabocha Roll
Organic steamed tofu, baby corn, sweet potato, topped with Japanese pumpkin, yellow curry sauce and crispy lime leaves.
Green Goddess Roll
Asparagus, cucumber, takuan/Japanese pickled radish, topped with avocado, Kabayaki sauce, Goddess sauce, spicy vegan mayonnaise.
Spicy Jackfruit Roll
Jackfruit, fried onion, topped with mango, avocado, sriracha, vegan mayonnaise
Sakura Roll
Mango, jalapeno, onion, pickled daikon wrapped in soy paper, topped with shichimi pepper
Asparagus Roll
Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Sushi
Sashimi Combo
Hamachi Sashimi
6pcs Yellowtail
Hotate Sashimi
6pcs Scallop
Tombo Sashimi
6pcs Hawaiian Albacore
Maguro Sashimi
6pcs Tuna
Sake Sashimi
6pcs Salmon
Unagi Sashimi
6pcs Fresh water eel
Tako Sashimi
6pcs Octopus
Ebi Sashimi
6pcs Shrimp
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail
Hotate Nigiri
Scallop
Tombo Nigiri
Hwaiian Albacore
Maguro Nigiri
Tuna
Sake Nigiri
Salmon
Unagi Nigiri
Fresh water eel **NOT AVAILABLE GLUTENFREE**
Tako Nigiri
Octopus
Ebi Nigiri
Shrimp
Hamachi Maki
Yellowtail
Hotate Maki
Scallop
Tombo Maki
Hawaiian albacore
Maguro Maki
Tuna
Sake Maki
Salmon
Unagi Maki
Fresh water eel ***GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE***
Tako Maki
Octopus
Ebi Maki
Shrimp
Unagi Roll
Unagi, cucumber, ebi topped with avocado and unagi sauce ***GF NOT AVAILABLE***
Spider Roll
Tempura fried soft shell crab, avocado, unagi sauce ***GF NOT AVAILABLE*** we offer soft shell crab fried without the tempura batter with your request.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, tobiko sauce, furikake, unagi sauce ***GF NOT AVAILABLE***
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, sesame seeds, green onion
California Roll
Red crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, red bell pepper, tobiko spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon, avocado, sriracha, tobiko spicy mayo, green onion
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, tobiko spicy mayo, sesame seeds, green onion
Spicy Tako Roll
Octopus, avocado, spicy mayo, sriracha, tobiko, green onion
Valo Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, jalapeno, red bell pepper, topped with shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, house sauce, tobiko, sriracha and sesame seeds ***GF NOT AVAILABLE***
Fuji Mountain Roll
Spicy tuna, salmon, red crab, Thai basil shallot cream cheese. Tempura fried and topped with tobiko spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tobiko
Hot Mama Roll
Spicy tuna, shishito, topped with salmon, avocado, house sauce and sriracha
Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, topped with fresh water eel and unagi sauce ***GF NOT AVAILABLE***
Ono Roll
Spicy crab and cucumber topped with albacore and house sauce
Long Island Roll
Salmon, tuna, tempura asparagus topped with yellowtail, avocado, tobiko spicy mayo and unagi sauce
L.A. Roll
Crab, cream cheese, avocado topped with eel, tuna and unagi sauce ***GF NOT AVAILABLE***
Reno Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with spicy tuna, tobika spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Boise State Roll
Spicy tuna and crab topped with shrimp, salmon, avocado and sweet chili sauce
-VEGAN- Noodles
(V)Pad Thai
Rice noodles, peanuts, bean sprouts, green onion tossed in a wok with house made tamarind pad thai sauce. Crushed chili flakes on the side. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE*
(V)Pad Se-ew
Rice noodles, carrots, kailan tossed in a wok with house made sauce.
(V)Drunken Noodle
Rice noodles, garlic, thai chili, bell peppers, mushroom, onion tossed in a wok with house made sauce.
(V)Garlic Noodle
Rice noodles, garlic, beansprouts, bok choi tossed in a wok with house made sauce. Served with sweet chili vinaigrette.
Shoyu Miso Ramen
Fresh ramen noodles, wild mushroom broth, Enoki, pickled shiitake, kikurage, steamed tofu, five spice marinated verisoy, bamboo shoot, bok choi. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE* *contains soy*
-VEGAN- Curry
-VEGAN- Entree
-VEGAN- Fried Rice
Curry
Panang Curry
Red chilis, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, coriander, fish sauce,seasonal vegetables.
Massaman Curry
Cumin, cardamom, peanuts,seasonal vegetables.
Yellow Curry
Tumeric, chili, garlic, seasonal vegetables. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE* *Contains mushroom soy sauce*
Green Curry
Green chili, garlic, galangal, seasonal vegetables. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE* *Contains mushroom soy sauce*
Khao Soi Curry
<GF : optional> Classic curry over egg noodles from Northern Thailand. Curry made from scratch, choice of protein, bean sprouts, pickled mustard greens, shallots, cilantro. *Chicken option will be our bone in braised chicken* *<GF> option will be substituted to rice noodles*
Entree
Cashew Chicken
Chicken, cashew nuts, bell peppers, yellow and green onions, carrots, baby corn, mild chili paste.
Pad Prik Khing
Prik Khing curry, garlic, basil, lemongrass, green beans.
Thai Basil
Bell pepper, yellow onion, mushrooms, bamboo shoot, green beans, Thai basil.
Evil Jungle Prince
Red curry reduction, kaffir lime, green beans, carrots, bell peppers.
Pepper Steak
Stir-fry melody of green and red bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, onion and mushrooms.
Swimming Angel
Peanut sauce, broccoli, spinach, vegetable vinaigrette.
Honey Duck
Half duck marinated in soy and honey for 24 hours served with kailan and bok choi.
Kai Yang
Charcoal roasted free range chicken stuffed with lemongrass, garlic, pepper and cilantro. Served with sticky rice and sweet-sour-spicy and tamarind sauce. One of our Mai Thai's original menu! *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
<GF : Optional> House char sui pork, cashew, yellow and green onions, raisin, carrot, egg, pineapple.
Drunken Fried Rice
Khao Phat Talay XO
<GF : Optional> House made XO fried rice topped with fried egg served with grilled scallops and tiger prawns.
Khao Phat Puu
<GF : optional> Traditional crab fried rice with carrot, edamame, cilantro, and lime. Served with egg omelette and cucumber.
Kimchi Fried rice
<GF : Optional> House made kimchee, seasonal vegetables, egg tossed in a wok
Noodles
Drunken Noodle
Fresh flat rice noodles, egg, garlic, mushrooms, yellow onion, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, Thai basil.
Pad Se-ew
Fresh flat rice noodle, kailan, carrot, egg, oyster sauce.
Garlic Noodle
Fresh flat rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, bok choi, green onion.
Pad Thai
Fresh thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, organic tofu, side of peanuts, chili flakes.
Pad Cha Beef Brisket
Wok tossed ramen noodle, garlic, cilantro, white pepper corns, Thai chilies, 12 hour roasted beef brisket. Served with Thai sriracha ***NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE ***
Sides
Side Green Beans
Side Bok Choi
Side Spinach
Side Kai Lan
Side Jasmine Rice
Side Brown Rice
Side Coconut Rice
Side Sticky Rice
Side Peanut Sauce
Side Jim Jaew Sauce
From Isan province of Notheast Thailand, this smokey, spicy dipping sauce is found on every street corner in Thailand. (GF)
Side Roti
Side Fried Rice
Dessert
Matcha Lava
Warm, dark chocolate cake filled with matcha ganache, served with coconut ice cream.
Thai Banana Roti
Crunchy, crispy roti layered with banana, topped with condensed milk, Idaho honey, seasonal fruits.
Mango & Sticky Rice
Sticky rice, coconut cream, mango.
Coconut Ice Cream
Seasonal Sorbet
Caramel Pumpkin Cheese Cake
Pumpkin Cheesecake and buttery pecan-graham cracker crust, creamy pumpkin, warm spices, homemade caramel sauce topped with pecans. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTENFREE*
Soda
Smoothies
Special Cocktail
Red Wine
Foxglove -Cabernet Sauvignon-
Evesham Wood -Pinot Noir-
Zorzal 'Grand Terroir' -Malbec-
Gilbert 'Left Bank' -Bourdeaux Blend-
Matthiasson 'Village' -Cabernet Sauvignon-
Telaya 'Turas' -Red Blend-
Syncline 'Subduction' -GSM Blend-
Montsecano 'Refugio' -Pinot Noir-
Vagilo 'Temple' -Malbec-
White Wine
Presqu'ile -Chardonnay-
Domaine Du Salvard -Sauvignon Blanc-
Redentore -Pinot Grigio-
Anam -Telaya-
Sancerre -Sauvignon Blanc-
Domaine Migot 'Methode Traditionelle' -Brut-
Sandhi -Chardonnay-
Broc Cellars 'Love' -White Blend-
Seehof 'Elektrisch' -Riesling
Rosé Wine
Champagne/Sparkling
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Mai Thai has been voted the Best of Boise 17 years in a row. We are proud to have been voted Best in Boise in several categories, including Best Thai Food, Best Happy Hour, and Best Vegetarian Food.
750 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702