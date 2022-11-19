Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise

1,381 Reviews

$$

610 W Grove St

Boise, ID 83702

Panzanella Bruschetta Salad
Flash-Fried Cod & Chips
Mediterranean Steak Pita

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Plain ground chuck burger on a toasted brioche bun.

Kid's Chicken Breast

Kid's Chicken Breast

$6.50

Grilled chicken breast sliced and served plain on a lettuce leaf.

Kid's Cod & Chips

Kid's Cod & Chips

$8.00

2 pieces of cod - hand battered and lightly breaded, french fries and tartar sauce

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Tillamook cheddar cheese on cracked wheat sourdough.

Kid's Buttered Noodles

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$6.50

Fettuccine noodles, butter and parmesan with choice of an a la carte item.

Kid's Tuna Sandwich

Kid's Tuna Sandwich

$7.00

Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook Cheddar on grilled sourdough.

Kid’s Turkey Sandwich

Kid’s Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

House-roasted, thick-cut turkey breast, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough.

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

8 Bone-In wings prepared one of two ways. -Spicy mango habanero sauce, sweet basil, fresh mint. -Ginger-plum glaze, scallions, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds.

Cheeseboard

Cheeseboard

$13.00

A variety of artisanal cheeses with fresh fruit and glazed walnuts. Served with sliced artisan bread and extra virgin olive oil.

Ginger Chicken Satay

Ginger Chicken Satay

$8.00

Two garlic, citrus-and-ginger marinated chicken satays served with ginger-soy dipping sauce.

Red Curry & Turmeric Chicken Satay

Red Curry & Turmeric Chicken Satay

$8.00

With hoisin-peanut dipping sauce.

Beef Satay

Beef Satay

$11.00

Korean chili-marinated sirloin beef satays served with wasabi sour cream dipping sauce.

Shrimp Satay

Shrimp Satay

$11.00

Sambal, garlic and lime-marinated white shrimp served with honey, cilantro, lime and chili dipping sauce.

Halloumi Satay

Halloumi Satay

$13.00

Idaho Golden Greek Grilling cheese. Served with cherry tomato jam, balsamic reduction and arugula.

Salmon Satay

Salmon Satay

$13.00

Teriyaki marinated and served with mango salsa.

Beef Tacos

Beef Tacos

$13.00

Thin-sliced beef sirloin with pico de gall, crisp iceberg, and Cotija cheese.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Flash-fried, panko-breaded cod with poblano crema, shredded cabbage, scallions, and cilantro.

Fusion Pork Taco

Fusion Pork Taco

$11.00

Braised Snake River Farms Kurobuta pork shoulder on yellow corn tortillas with black bean spread, arugula, and harissa-red pepper jam.

Mediterranean Plate

Mediterranean Plate

$14.00

Hummus, baba ganoush, and sun-dried tomato tapenade with feta, tomatoes, pickled onions and cucumbers, kalamata olives, and warm pita triangles.

Smoked Trout Spread

Smoked Trout Spread

$14.00

Smoked trout and cream cheese served with warm pita triangles, capers, pickled red onion and cucumbers, slivered almonds.

Chips And Pico De Gallo Salsa

Chips And Pico De Gallo Salsa

$6.50

Warm tri-color corn tortilla chip with fresh cut Pico de Gallo salsa.

Bruschetta Pomodoro

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$12.00

Grilled sourdough French bread, roasted garlic, and aged dry jack cheese. Finished with marinated Roma tomatoes, sweet basil, and balsamic reduction.

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Flash-fried brussels sprouts with bacon bits, maple-bacon vinaigrette and shaved Romano cheese.

Salads

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.50

Spinach with roasted shallot vinaigrette, sliced pears and balsamic-orange glazed walnuts.

Bardenay Caesar

Bardenay Caesar

$11.00

Romaine lettuce with garlic Parmesan croutons, bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and anchovies.

Panzanella Bruschetta Salad

Panzanella Bruschetta Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens and garlic grilled rustic toast tossed with champagne vinaigrette, feta cheese, fresh whole-milk mozzarella, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, mint, and basil.

Yellowfin Tuna Salad

Yellowfin Tuna Salad

$17.50

Seared rare tuna fillet on mixed greens with lemon-herb vinaigrette, roasted sweet peppers, roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, capers, and toasted pine nuts.

Ginger-Soy Chicken Salad

Ginger-Soy Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chilled sesame-chili chicken with mixed greens, diced tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, onions, edamame and water chestnuts with ginger- soy vinaigrette. Topped with cilantro, sesame seeds, and crisp wontons.

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Quinoa and spinach in lemon-tahini dressing with edamame, roasted chickpeas, carrots, pickled cucumbers & onions, cherry tomatoes, sriracha aioli and sesame seeds. ^vegan

Sandwiches & Burgers

Charbroiled Burger

Charbroiled Burger

$11.00

Newport Pride 100% Natural Ground Beef patty, sliced tomato, sweet red onion, lettuce, and roasted garlic mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun. Served with an a la carte option.

Beef Dip

Beef Dip

$15.00

Thin-sliced beef sirloin, provolone and spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chipotle-marinated chicken breast, smoked mozzarella, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, and grilled onion on a brioche bun.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$12.00

Black beans, sweet potato puree, sweet corn, bell peppers, jalapeno, onion, cilantro, and Cotija cheese inside a chipotle tortilla fried crisp, topped with mango salsa, chipotle sour cream, and Cotija cheese.

Bardenay Club

Bardenay Club

$12.00

Slow-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, thick peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise served cold on grilled sourdough.

1/2 Club

1/2 Club

$8.50

Slow-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, thick peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise served cold on grilled sourdough.

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

Grilled rye, spicy house-made kimchi, oven roasted corned beef, swiss cheese and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise.

1/2 Reuben

1/2 Reuben

$9.50

Grilled rye, spicy house-made kimchi, oven-roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise.

Tuna & Cheddar

Tuna & Cheddar

$12.00

Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook cheddar on grilled sourdough.

1/2 Tuna & Cheddar

1/2 Tuna & Cheddar

$8.00

Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook cheddar on grilled sourdough.

Turkey Breast Sandwich

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$10.50

Slow-roasted turkey on grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, tomato and mayo.

1/2 Turkey Breast Sandwich

1/2 Turkey Breast Sandwich

$7.50

Slow-roasted turkey on grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, tomato and mayo.

Mediterranean Steak Pita

Mediterranean Steak Pita

$11.50

Gochujang beef sirloin, hummus, feta, grilled onion, and tomato in a toasted pita.

Portobello Sandwich

Portobello Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated mushroom cap, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onion, roasted bell peppers, and garlic mayonnaise on manchego focaccia.

Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.50

Ground lamb and beef meatloaf with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on grilled sourdough.

Pork Carnitas Sandwich

Pork Carnitas Sandwich

$13.50

Braised Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork shoulder, roasted poblano chili, black bean spread, roasted garlic mayo, cilantro, and Cotija cheese on manchego focaccia.

Yellowfin Tuna Club

Yellowfin Tuna Club

$17.50

Seared rare lemon-garlic tuna fillet with peppered bacon, arugula, pickled ginger, and wasabi aioli on manchego focaccia.

Quinoa Burger

Quinoa Burger

$10.50

Handmade black bean and quinoa patty with roasted onion-feta aioli, arugula, sliced tomatoes, and pickled red onions and cucumbers on a toasted brioche bun.

Entrees

Charbroiled Trout Fillet

Charbroiled Trout Fillet

$19.50

Fresh skin-on 10oz. Hagerman trout fillet with balsamic cream and capers. Served with garlic smashed potatoes and chef's vegetables.

Cider-Brined Pork Chop

Cider-Brined Pork Chop

$17.00

Bone-in Frenched loin chop, caramelized fennel, candied apple cider gastrique, mash, and veg.

Flash-Fried Cod & Chips

Flash-Fried Cod & Chips

$15.00

Crispy panko-herb breading on beer-battered cod, chili-spiked tartar, and lemon served with French fries, and a pickled jalapeño coleslaw garnish.

Linguine Piccata

Linguine Piccata

$10.50

Garlic pasta in a light white wine-caper cream sauce with shallots, parsley, oregano, and lemon zest.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Fettuccine in a rich garlic-parmesan cream sauce finished with parmesan and parsley.

Salmon Fillet

Salmon Fillet

$18.50

Fresh 8oz. Atlantic salmon fillet topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with a side Caesar salad.

Kid's Cod & Chips

Kid's Cod & Chips

$8.00

2 pieces of cod - hand battered and lightly breaded, french fries and tartar sauce

Kid's Buttered Noodles

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$6.50

Fettuccine noodles, butter and parmesan with choice of an a la carte item.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Tillamook cheddar cheese on cracked wheat sourdough.

Kid’s Turkey Sandwich

Kid’s Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

House-roasted, thick-cut turkey breast, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough.

Kid's Tuna Sandwich

Kid's Tuna Sandwich

$7.00

Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook Cheddar on grilled sourdough.

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Plain ground chuck burger on a toasted brioche bun.

Kid's Chicken Breast

Kid's Chicken Breast

$6.50

Grilled chicken breast sliced and served plain on a lettuce leaf.

Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.50

With cream cheese frosting, pecans and Bardenay Ginger Rum raisins.

Vanilla Cheesecake

Vanilla Cheesecake

$8.00
Molten Chocolate Cake

Molten Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Sides

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$5.50

romaine, garlic caesar dressing, parmesan, garlic croutons.

Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Side 1/2 & 1/2 Fries

Side 1/2 & 1/2 Fries

$4.00

Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00
House Salad

House Salad

$5.50

mixed greens, bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, romano cheese and garlic croutons.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Creamy slaw with pickled jalapenos.

Apricot-Walnut Cous Cous

Apricot-Walnut Cous Cous

$4.00

served cold.

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$4.00
Mashers w/gravy

Mashers w/gravy

$4.00
Red Bean & Chorizo Stew Cup

Red Bean & Chorizo Stew Cup

$4.00
Red Bean & Chorizo Stew Bowl

Red Bean & Chorizo Stew Bowl

$5.00

Basil Instinct pouch

Basil Instinct pouch

$27.50

Bardenay Gin, Patron Citronge, house pressed lime and lemon sour served with fresh basil. 15 oz. Approx. 22% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase. ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED. PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER INSIDE UPON PICK UP.

Bardenay Lemon Drop pouch

Bardenay Lemon Drop pouch

$23.50

Bardenay Lemon Vodka, triple sec, house pressed sweet & sour. 15 oz. Approx. 17.6% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase. ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED. PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER INSIDE UPON PICK UP.

Bardenay Mojito pouch

Bardenay Mojito pouch

$23.50

Bardenay Rum, fresh pressed lime juice served with mint and club soda. 15 oz. Approx. 20% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase. ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED. PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER INSIDE UPON PICK UP.

Ginger Rum Cocktail pouch

Ginger Rum Cocktail pouch

$24.50

Bardenay Ginger Rum, triple sec, fresh press sweet & sour, vanilla. 15 oz. Approx. 18.4% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase. ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED. PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER INSIDE UPON PICK UP.

The Curbside pouch

The Curbside pouch

$23.50

Bardenay Vodka, Bardenay Cherry Liqueur, fresh pressed lemon sour and fresh orange juice. 15 oz. Approx. 20% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase. ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED. PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER INSIDE UPON PICK UP.

Bloody Mary pouch

Bloody Mary pouch

$23.50

Bardenay Vodka, House Bloody Mary Mix. Garnished with Olives & Pepperoncinis. 15 oz. Approx. 17% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase. ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED. PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER INSIDE UPON PICK UP.

Sockeye Dagger Falls IPA

Sockeye Dagger Falls IPA

$5.00

ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.

Sockeye Powerhouse Porter

Sockeye Powerhouse Porter

$5.00

ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.

Payette North Fork Lager

Payette North Fork Lager

$5.00

ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.

La Crema Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)

La Crema Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)

$36.00

ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.

Lost Angel Chardonnay (CA)

Lost Angel Chardonnay (CA)

$24.00

ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.

Airfield Cabernet Sauvignon (WA)

Airfield Cabernet Sauvignon (WA)

$36.00

ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.

Hahn GSM (CA)

Hahn GSM (CA)

$28.00

ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.

Adami Prosecco (IT)

Adami Prosecco (IT)

$28.00

ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.

Alois Lageder Riff Pinot Grigio (IT)

Alois Lageder Riff Pinot Grigio (IT)

$28.00

ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.

Alias Cabernet Sauvignon (CA)

Alias Cabernet Sauvignon (CA)

$28.00

ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.

Round Stainless Flask

Round Stainless Flask

$20.00

5 oz. round stainless flask.

Large Leather Flask

Large Leather Flask

$25.00

6 oz. distressed leather-wrapped flask.

Porthole Flask

Porthole Flask

$25.00

5 oz. stainless flask with porthole to view contents.

Bardenay Beanie

Bardenay Beanie

$25.00

Black, grey and white striped. Cozy!

Golf/ Bar Towel

Golf/ Bar Towel

$20.00

The perfect towel either for your bar or on the course. Waffle texture, high quality.

Bardenay Coffee Mug

Bardenay Coffee Mug

$8.00

"El Grande" 15 oz. Bardenay coffee mug.

Bardenay Mixing Pint

Bardenay Mixing Pint

$4.00

It is difficult to find an accurate, graduated pint glass. So we had our own made! Mix like a pro at home!

Koozie

Koozie

$3.00Out of stock

Keep your beverage cold in style with our 20 year commemorative koozie!

Henry's Root Beer

Henry's Root Beer

$3.50
Henry's Orange Cream Soda

Henry's Orange Cream Soda

$3.50
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00
SF Red Bull

SF Red Bull

$4.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Soda/Tea To Go

$3.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Bardenay is a term used loosely by sailors in place of the word cocktail. Even though our name means 'cocktail,' our commitment to your satisfaction doesn't stop at the bar. This commitment makes Bardenay the perfect place to meet friends or colleagues for drinks and appetizers or stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy our casual northwestern style cuisine.

610 W Grove St, Boise, ID 83702

