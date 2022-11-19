Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
8 Bone-In wings prepared one of two ways. -Spicy mango habanero sauce, sweet basil, fresh mint. -Ginger-plum glaze, scallions, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds.
Cheeseboard
A variety of artisanal cheeses with fresh fruit and glazed walnuts. Served with sliced artisan bread and extra virgin olive oil.
Ginger Chicken Satay
Two garlic, citrus-and-ginger marinated chicken satays served with ginger-soy dipping sauce.
Red Curry & Turmeric Chicken Satay
With hoisin-peanut dipping sauce.
Beef Satay
Korean chili-marinated sirloin beef satays served with wasabi sour cream dipping sauce.
Shrimp Satay
Sambal, garlic and lime-marinated white shrimp served with honey, cilantro, lime and chili dipping sauce.
Halloumi Satay
Idaho Golden Greek Grilling cheese. Served with cherry tomato jam, balsamic reduction and arugula.
Salmon Satay
Teriyaki marinated and served with mango salsa.
Beef Tacos
Thin-sliced beef sirloin with pico de gall, crisp iceberg, and Cotija cheese.
Fish Tacos
Flash-fried, panko-breaded cod with poblano crema, shredded cabbage, scallions, and cilantro.
Fusion Pork Taco
Braised Snake River Farms Kurobuta pork shoulder on yellow corn tortillas with black bean spread, arugula, and harissa-red pepper jam.
Mediterranean Plate
Hummus, baba ganoush, and sun-dried tomato tapenade with feta, tomatoes, pickled onions and cucumbers, kalamata olives, and warm pita triangles.
Smoked Trout Spread
Smoked trout and cream cheese served with warm pita triangles, capers, pickled red onion and cucumbers, slivered almonds.
Chips And Pico De Gallo Salsa
Warm tri-color corn tortilla chip with fresh cut Pico de Gallo salsa.
Bruschetta Pomodoro
Grilled sourdough French bread, roasted garlic, and aged dry jack cheese. Finished with marinated Roma tomatoes, sweet basil, and balsamic reduction.
Crispy Brussels
Flash-fried brussels sprouts with bacon bits, maple-bacon vinaigrette and shaved Romano cheese.
Salads
Spinach Salad
Spinach with roasted shallot vinaigrette, sliced pears and balsamic-orange glazed walnuts.
Bardenay Caesar
Romaine lettuce with garlic Parmesan croutons, bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and anchovies.
Panzanella Bruschetta Salad
Mixed greens and garlic grilled rustic toast tossed with champagne vinaigrette, feta cheese, fresh whole-milk mozzarella, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, mint, and basil.
Yellowfin Tuna Salad
Seared rare tuna fillet on mixed greens with lemon-herb vinaigrette, roasted sweet peppers, roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, capers, and toasted pine nuts.
Ginger-Soy Chicken Salad
Chilled sesame-chili chicken with mixed greens, diced tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, onions, edamame and water chestnuts with ginger- soy vinaigrette. Topped with cilantro, sesame seeds, and crisp wontons.
Buddha Bowl
Quinoa and spinach in lemon-tahini dressing with edamame, roasted chickpeas, carrots, pickled cucumbers & onions, cherry tomatoes, sriracha aioli and sesame seeds. ^vegan
Sandwiches & Burgers
Charbroiled Burger
Newport Pride 100% Natural Ground Beef patty, sliced tomato, sweet red onion, lettuce, and roasted garlic mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun. Served with an a la carte option.
Beef Dip
Thin-sliced beef sirloin, provolone and spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus.
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Chipotle-marinated chicken breast, smoked mozzarella, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, and grilled onion on a brioche bun.
Chimichanga
Black beans, sweet potato puree, sweet corn, bell peppers, jalapeno, onion, cilantro, and Cotija cheese inside a chipotle tortilla fried crisp, topped with mango salsa, chipotle sour cream, and Cotija cheese.
Bardenay Club
Slow-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, thick peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise served cold on grilled sourdough.
1/2 Club
Slow-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, thick peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise served cold on grilled sourdough.
Reuben
Grilled rye, spicy house-made kimchi, oven roasted corned beef, swiss cheese and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise.
1/2 Reuben
Grilled rye, spicy house-made kimchi, oven-roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise.
Tuna & Cheddar
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook cheddar on grilled sourdough.
1/2 Tuna & Cheddar
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook cheddar on grilled sourdough.
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Slow-roasted turkey on grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, tomato and mayo.
1/2 Turkey Breast Sandwich
Slow-roasted turkey on grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, tomato and mayo.
Mediterranean Steak Pita
Gochujang beef sirloin, hummus, feta, grilled onion, and tomato in a toasted pita.
Portobello Sandwich
Marinated mushroom cap, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onion, roasted bell peppers, and garlic mayonnaise on manchego focaccia.
Meatloaf Sandwich
Ground lamb and beef meatloaf with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on grilled sourdough.
Pork Carnitas Sandwich
Braised Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork shoulder, roasted poblano chili, black bean spread, roasted garlic mayo, cilantro, and Cotija cheese on manchego focaccia.
Yellowfin Tuna Club
Seared rare lemon-garlic tuna fillet with peppered bacon, arugula, pickled ginger, and wasabi aioli on manchego focaccia.
Quinoa Burger
Handmade black bean and quinoa patty with roasted onion-feta aioli, arugula, sliced tomatoes, and pickled red onions and cucumbers on a toasted brioche bun.
Entrees
Charbroiled Trout Fillet
Fresh skin-on 10oz. Hagerman trout fillet with balsamic cream and capers. Served with garlic smashed potatoes and chef's vegetables.
Cider-Brined Pork Chop
Bone-in Frenched loin chop, caramelized fennel, candied apple cider gastrique, mash, and veg.
Flash-Fried Cod & Chips
Crispy panko-herb breading on beer-battered cod, chili-spiked tartar, and lemon served with French fries, and a pickled jalapeño coleslaw garnish.
Linguine Piccata
Garlic pasta in a light white wine-caper cream sauce with shallots, parsley, oregano, and lemon zest.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine in a rich garlic-parmesan cream sauce finished with parmesan and parsley.
Salmon Fillet
Fresh 8oz. Atlantic salmon fillet topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with a side Caesar salad.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Cod & Chips
2 pieces of cod - hand battered and lightly breaded, french fries and tartar sauce
Kid's Buttered Noodles
Fettuccine noodles, butter and parmesan with choice of an a la carte item.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Tillamook cheddar cheese on cracked wheat sourdough.
Kid’s Turkey Sandwich
House-roasted, thick-cut turkey breast, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough.
Kid's Tuna Sandwich
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook Cheddar on grilled sourdough.
Kid's Burger
Plain ground chuck burger on a toasted brioche bun.
Kid's Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast sliced and served plain on a lettuce leaf.
Desserts
Sides
Side Caesar
romaine, garlic caesar dressing, parmesan, garlic croutons.
Side Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side 1/2 & 1/2 Fries
Soup Cup
Soup Bowl
House Salad
mixed greens, bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, romano cheese and garlic croutons.
Cole Slaw
Creamy slaw with pickled jalapenos.
Apricot-Walnut Cous Cous
served cold.
Garlic Smashed Potatoes
Mashers w/gravy
Red Bean & Chorizo Stew Cup
Red Bean & Chorizo Stew Bowl
Cocktails Curbside *customer pick up only*
Basil Instinct pouch
Bardenay Gin, Patron Citronge, house pressed lime and lemon sour served with fresh basil. 15 oz. Approx. 22% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase. ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED. PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER INSIDE UPON PICK UP.
Bardenay Lemon Drop pouch
Bardenay Lemon Vodka, triple sec, house pressed sweet & sour. 15 oz. Approx. 17.6% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase. ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED. PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER INSIDE UPON PICK UP.
Bardenay Mojito pouch
Bardenay Rum, fresh pressed lime juice served with mint and club soda. 15 oz. Approx. 20% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase. ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED. PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER INSIDE UPON PICK UP.
Ginger Rum Cocktail pouch
Bardenay Ginger Rum, triple sec, fresh press sweet & sour, vanilla. 15 oz. Approx. 18.4% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase. ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED. PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER INSIDE UPON PICK UP.
The Curbside pouch
Bardenay Vodka, Bardenay Cherry Liqueur, fresh pressed lemon sour and fresh orange juice. 15 oz. Approx. 20% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase. ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED. PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER INSIDE UPON PICK UP.
Bloody Mary pouch
Bardenay Vodka, House Bloody Mary Mix. Garnished with Olives & Pepperoncinis. 15 oz. Approx. 17% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase. ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED. PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER INSIDE UPON PICK UP.
Canned Beer *customer pick up only*
Sockeye Dagger Falls IPA
ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.
Sockeye Powerhouse Porter
ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.
Payette North Fork Lager
ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.
Wine by the bottle *customer pick up only*
La Crema Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)
ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.
Lost Angel Chardonnay (CA)
ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.
Airfield Cabernet Sauvignon (WA)
ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.
Hahn GSM (CA)
ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.
Adami Prosecco (IT)
ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.
Alois Lageder Riff Pinot Grigio (IT)
ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.
Alias Cabernet Sauvignon (CA)
ALCOHOL CANNOT BE DELIVERED CURBSIDE, PLEASE PRESENT ID TO BARTENDER UPON PICK UP.
Merchandise
Round Stainless Flask
5 oz. round stainless flask.
Large Leather Flask
6 oz. distressed leather-wrapped flask.
Porthole Flask
5 oz. stainless flask with porthole to view contents.
Bardenay Beanie
Black, grey and white striped. Cozy!
Golf/ Bar Towel
The perfect towel either for your bar or on the course. Waffle texture, high quality.
Bardenay Coffee Mug
"El Grande" 15 oz. Bardenay coffee mug.
Bardenay Mixing Pint
It is difficult to find an accurate, graduated pint glass. So we had our own made! Mix like a pro at home!
Koozie
Keep your beverage cold in style with our 20 year commemorative koozie!
Bardenay is a term used loosely by sailors in place of the word cocktail. Even though our name means 'cocktail,' our commitment to your satisfaction doesn't stop at the bar. This commitment makes Bardenay the perfect place to meet friends or colleagues for drinks and appetizers or stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy our casual northwestern style cuisine.
