The Matador - Boise

Adobada Tacos

$16.50 +

Adobada, literally meaning marinated, can take many forms. Our version uses pork marinated in chile, vinegar, and garlic and then cooked until a char has formed on the pork which results in a great depth of flavor. The pork is loaded into corn tortillas and topped with avocado, charred jalapeno crema, hibiscus pickled onions, and fresh cilantro.